Surfer attacked by shark at Point in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay 14 July 2021

A 38 year old Cape Town surfer, who was visiting Jeffreys Bay, was bitten by a shark at Point earlier this morning.

The surfer was severely lacerated on his lower body but got to the beach where he was stabilized by friends and community members.

He was later taken to hospital by ambulance in a stable condition.

The Kouga Municipality has closed the beach as a precautionary measure.

The Jeffreys Bay NSRI will be doing boat patrols during the day as a further precautionary measure.

“It appears that while surfing fellow surfers saw the man appear to fall off his board.

It was then discovered, according to eye-witness reports, that he may have been bumped off his board and bitten by a shark and we believe he managed to get back onto his board and he was assisted out of the water by fellow surfers,” said the NSRI in a statement.

Point is a popular surf break in Jeffreys Bay and was also sadly the same surf break where local swimmer Burgert Van Der Westhuizen was attacked and killed by a bug shark in October 2013.

