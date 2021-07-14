fbpx

Interesting indices: should you invest in tech?

Interesting indices: should you invest in tech?
Technology 14 July 2021

In 2020, big tech companies like Amazon, Apple, Google, several big gaming companies and Facebook skyrocketed in value – largely due to COVID-19. Daniel Kibel, Founder and Director of CMTrading, discusses whether these players look to be maintaining momentum in 2021.

“Having seen the FAANG stocks (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google) do so well in 2020, we can only expect it to continue.

There is a big ‘BUT’, though. US congress has already targeted them for being monopolies and far too big. There are threats of taxes and monopoly commissions that could affect them significantly – particularly Google and Facebook.

“Amazon continues to grow. They are expanding in so many different directions now – like groceries for example.

But as COVID dissipates, the big question is, can people wean themselves off online shopping and will they return to the supermarkets and the high streets or shopping malls?

It is difficult to predict entirely, as lockdown fatigue may set in in some measure. But the online shopping boom has made convenience an everyday reality, and it’s probably unlikely to disappear anytime soon.

“The biggest players in tech have pulled the market up. Google, Amazon, Tesla, Apple and the other mainstays continue to grow their market share.

Sales are consistently going up and it is difficult to see past them. But to play Devil’s Advocate, they are potentially also the companies that could fall the hardest.

These companies have real, high-stakes incomes and as they use this to build the future, there is a lot to lose too. It’s going to be an interesting ride.

“As COVID vaccinations roll out, we need to look at a number of things. Not every country has received all their vaccinations. I think we can safely say that South Africa won’t have everyone vaccinated by the end of the year.

This will probably apply to the rest of Africa, parts of Asia, certain parts of Europe and South America as well. This will have a knock-on effect in terms of big tech performance.

We’ll probably see the big players continue to grow. Diversification, mergers and acquisitions will be on the menu because there is a lot of opportunity to expand into new products and markets that could be used as a competitive advantage.

“What we may see in the near future of stand-out tech companies is a big boom in cyber security.

As things consistently become more online-based, everyone from small businesses to big governments are doing everything they can to hack and access information. Cyber security companies are stepping in to curb this.

“In closing, in many ways, the world is moving towards an ‘alternative’ economy. Cyber security is still relatively new but is critical in today’s economy and people are investing big money to protect themselves.

Alternatives to meat – a different kind of tech but still very notable – are taking off. The likes of Beyond Meat have hugely grown their market share and more people in the world are turning to alternative food products that are more ‘responsible’.

“Then, we have alternative fuel tech. Tesla has electronic cars but it’s important to remember that they aren’t the only players and they are market capped, in that they can only make so many.

Other players could potentially introduce far more electric cars. If you’re watching tech investment, ‘alternative’ thinking may be the way forward in years to come”.

 

Related Posts

Amazon Announces 2020’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon has announced 2020’s Best Books of the Year, selecting Brittany K. Barnett’s “A Knock at Midnight” as the top…

10 Dec 2020
What is the most popular social media platform in South Africa?

There are 4,3 billion people using the internet, with 3,4 billion active social media users on the planet. This is…

05 Feb 2019
Great news for social media fans

SAA has launched a new online check-in feature, Social Check-In, that allows travellers to use their Facebook details to choose…

27 May 2014
WhatsApp shows strong growth in SA

More than half of South Africa’s urban adult mobile phone users are using instant messaging service WhatsApp, according to researchers…

25 Feb 2014
Amber Alert launches in South Africa

The South African Police Service and Facebook have announced a new partnership to help find missing children by sending Amber…

02 Feb 2020
FNB offers Facebook banking option

South Africa’s First National Bank announced on Thursday that its mobile banking customers will now be able to do their…

23 Jul 2012
Proposal to increase SABC license fees to include Netflix

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies is due present its proposal to extend the payment of television (TV) license…

25 Nov 2020
Amazon web services
Amazon to open data centers in South Africa

Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be opening an infrastructure region in Cape Town in the first half of 2020. AWS…

02 Dec 2018
Amazon web services
Amazon becomes World’s Largest Corporate Purchaser of Renewable Energy

The addition of 26 new utility-scale wind and solar projects in Australia, France, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Sweden, the UK,…

13 Dec 2020
apple ETF5IT STANLIB S&P500 IT ETF
Apple customers spent $1.22B during the 2018 Holiday at App Store

Apple has announced that App Store customers worldwide set new spending records over the holidays, wrapping up a record-breaking year….

04 Jan 2019
cape town tourism jeffreys bay table mountain diaz beach cape point
Google declares R 2.2bn investment into Cape Town & the Western Cape

Last week’s presidential investment summit saw the announcement of five substantial investments into Cape Town and Western Cape. Google (R2.2bn),…

27 Nov 2020
marina martinique jeffreys bay
Internet access is the key to African prosperity

By 2025, the Internet economy has the potential to contribute nearly $ 180 billion to Africa’s economy. Internet access is…

08 Dec 2020
apple ETF5IT STANLIB S&P500 IT ETF
Changes made to S&P 500 Tech Index and how South Africans can access it

The S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI have announced some major changes to the Global Industry Classification Standard structure which have…

10 Dec 2018
apple ETF5IT STANLIB S&P500 IT ETF
What is really eating Apple – and why Steve Jobs would not be doing a lot better

Apple has started the new year by disappointing investors with its first profit warning in 17 years. The company said that poor…

17 Jan 2019
netflix online
What You Need to Know about Netflix

Netflix has become one the most reliable streaming service. The sophisticated service will enable you to watch a vast collection…

31 Oct 2018