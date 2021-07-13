Trans Baviaans MTB has been postponed

With the announcement of the extended Level 4 restriction for the rest of the month of July 2021, the organisers of the Trans Baviaans MTB are postponing the Marathon mountain bike event to a later date.

The following dates for the event to take place have been earmarked:

The Race – 28 August 2021 The Repeat – 4 September 2021



“We will continue to monitor the situation and deliberate our options with officials and partners in the event and give through the plans or any other changes to the event as and when that information becomes available.

We are working tirelessly on our registration, start batch systems, and checkpoint systems to present the event as safely as possible in these trying times.

We will be sending weekly updates from this week on with all the details you will need to know to prepare for a successful Trans Baviaans in 2021,” said the organisers in a Facebook statement.