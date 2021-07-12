Gyms can open but no alcohol allowed says Ramaphosa

South African remains on Covid-19 Lockdown Level 4, with some adjustments, as the country continues to try limit the impact of the third wave.
President Ramaphosa announced last night that until July 25, the following measures will remain in place.
− All social, political, religious and other gatherings remain prohibited.
− A curfew remains in place from 9pm until 4am, and only those with permission to do so may leave their homes during this time.
− The sale of alcohol remains prohibited.
− Schools will remain closed until July 26.
− It remains mandatory to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth whenever you are in public.
The following adjustments to the Alert Level 4 regulations have been made:
− Restaurants and eateries will be able to operate while observing strict health protocols.
Such establishments may not accommodate more than 50 people at a time or, for smaller venues, more than 50 per cent of their normal capacity.
− Certain other venues, such as gyms and fitness centres, may also open and activities such as agricultural livestock and game auctions will be allowed, subject to the conditions outlined in regulations.