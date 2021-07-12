102 Active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

There has been an increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 158 on July 10 according to the latest report from the Department of Health. This is an increase from 129 active COVID-19 case in the region in the previous report from the Department of Health.

There are two COVID-19 patients at the Isivivana Hospital in Humansdorp, and four COVID-19 patients (three oxygenated) at the Humansdorp Hospital.

Some 135 residents have died.

The breakdown per town, as at July 10, was Jeffreys Bay (102), Humansdorp (30), St Francis Bay (16), Patensie (6), Hankey (2), Thornhill (2), Loerie (0), and Oyster Bay (0).

The hot spots are Arcadia (6), Aston Bay (6), Boskloof (5), Centerton (1), Gill Marcus (1), Graslaagte (1), Hankey 1), Humansdorp (3), Humansdorp Town (10), Jeffreys Bay Central (58), Kruisfontein (2), KwaNomzamo (1), Ocean View (2), Paradise Beach (eight), Patensie (6), Pellsrus (18), Sea Vista (2), St Francis Bay (14), Thornhill (2), Wavecrest (10), and Blikkiesdorp (1).

The cumulative total stood at 6 063, including, 5 770 recoveries.

Photo: Joey Nel