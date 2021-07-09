fbpx

Vote for St Francis Bay as Town of the Year

Vote for St Francis Bay as Town of the Year
Jeffreys Bay 9 July 2021

St Francis Bay is in the running for the coveted kykNET Kwêla Town of the Year title for 2021.

The town was named the winner of the Eastern Cape round of the annual competition – beating two of the province’s well-known towns, Rhodes and Komani, to claim the regional title.

St Francis Bay Tourism Manager, Hantie van der Westhuizen who is the driving force behind the entry into the competition, said they were elated to have been named the Eastern Cape finalists.

“The support from all sectors of our community has simply been fantastic. We would like to thank everyone who nominated the town,” she said.

Van der Westhuizen encourages all residents – local and national – to throw their weight behind St Francis Bay.

“Let’s take hands and ensure that St Francis Bay is the overall winner of the competition,” she said. “Collectively, we can win this competition and draw more tourists and investors to our region.

“This is a beautiful part of the Kouga – and the world – with lots to do and see for visitors. It boasts a beautiful canal system surrounded by picturesque houses in a uniform building style – black roofs and white walls – while the century old Seal Point Lighthouse can be found among the fynbos and wild waves in Cape St Francis.

“Port St Francis, South Africa’s only private working harbour, is situated in St Francis Bay and home to the squid industry. The squid, locally referred to as chokka, is mainly exported to Europe.

“Not to forget the ancient fish traps in Oyster Bay. You will have to ask a local where to find it.”

Article continues below...

According to Van der Westhuizen, a variety of coffee shops, artisan cafes and restaurants will satisfy everyone’s taste buds, while accommodation varies from backpackers to self-catering establishments and five-star guesthouses.

Meanwhile, Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, has called on all residents of the Eastern Cape to support St Francis Bay.

“We are proud that St Francis Bay has been chosen to represent the Eastern Cape and would like to appeal to everyone in the province to support the town,” he said.

To vote for St Francis Bay

The national winner will receive R1 million’s worth of free marketing through KykNET, while Kwêla will also host a massive celebration, featuring top artists and entertainment for the whole family, in the winning town later this year.

Voting is easy – simply SMS St Francis to 33157. SMS/s cost R1.50 each and a maximum of 30 SMSs per cell phone will be counted. The town that receives the most SMSs, will be crowned the Town of the Year winner.

Voting opens on Sunday, July 11 and closes at 12 noon on Friday, July 16.

For more information, contact Van der Westhuizen at 083 294 2211.

Photo: Clive Wright

Related Posts

Take care when boating on the Kromme River

St Francis Bay – The Kromme Joint River Committee has asked all canal and river users to proceed with caution…

26 Oct 2019
Kia beach tennis tour cape st francis st francis bay
Beach Tennis Tour will serve at St Francis

Kouga will be home to top-class tennis action this December – seeing local, national and international players descending on the…

12 Dec 2018
Photo of the day – bird drinking

A magical image of a bird drinking captured by St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright Article continues below…

05 Aug 2012
Slight decrease in active Covid-19 cases

There has been a slight decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region. Active Covid-19 cases…

27 May 2021
Confusion over beach regulations in Kouga

The Kouga Municipality has applied to the courts to open the beaches in Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay. This…

21 Dec 2020
Photo of the day – matric farewell 2013

Collegiate High School held their 2013 Matric Farewell last weekend and St Francis Bay local Samantha Wright certainly looked the…

14 Feb 2013
Contagious Bird Disease spreading in the Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape Veterinary Services has launched an investigation into the mysterious death of birds in parts of the Province….

08 Apr 2021
Rain falls in the catchment area

Some welcome rain has fallen overnight in the Kouga catchment areas with Port Elizabeth alone measuring between 30 and 40…

10 Oct 2020
More containers found washed up on Kouga beaches

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre has confirmed that five containers, one of which was found ashore near to the Gamtoos…

19 Jul 2012
The West Wind Magazine Issue 03 is out

The third issue of The West Wind digital magazine has been published, featuring local St Francis Bay content, as well…

13 Oct 2020
Walkway from St Francis Bay CBD To Sea Vista complete

The walkway that links the St Francis Bay Central Business District to Sea Vista is complete, and it looks magnificent….

19 Feb 2020
Water Rationing warning for St Francis Bay

Water rationing is on the cards for St Francis Bay and Cape St Francis should residents not heed calls to…

31 May 2021
Jeffreys Bay down to 28 active Covid cases

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Jeffreys Bay has dropped to 28 as at 23 January. In Kouga, the…

25 Jan 2021
Fisherman lost overboard near St Francis Bay

A fisherman, believed to be from Humansdorp, has been reported as being lost overboard. The skipper of the fishing vessel,…

11 Jan 2018
Kromme river sunrise

There has been awesome sunrises this week around the Kouga, as summer slowly slips away. Local photographer Clive Wright has…

15 Mar 2014