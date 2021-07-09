Vote for St Francis Bay as Town of the Year

St Francis Bay is in the running for the coveted kykNET Kwêla Town of the Year title for 2021.

The town was named the winner of the Eastern Cape round of the annual competition – beating two of the province’s well-known towns, Rhodes and Komani, to claim the regional title.

St Francis Bay Tourism Manager, Hantie van der Westhuizen who is the driving force behind the entry into the competition, said they were elated to have been named the Eastern Cape finalists.

“The support from all sectors of our community has simply been fantastic. We would like to thank everyone who nominated the town,” she said.

Van der Westhuizen encourages all residents – local and national – to throw their weight behind St Francis Bay.

“Let’s take hands and ensure that St Francis Bay is the overall winner of the competition,” she said. “Collectively, we can win this competition and draw more tourists and investors to our region.

“This is a beautiful part of the Kouga – and the world – with lots to do and see for visitors. It boasts a beautiful canal system surrounded by picturesque houses in a uniform building style – black roofs and white walls – while the century old Seal Point Lighthouse can be found among the fynbos and wild waves in Cape St Francis.

“Port St Francis, South Africa’s only private working harbour, is situated in St Francis Bay and home to the squid industry. The squid, locally referred to as chokka, is mainly exported to Europe.

“Not to forget the ancient fish traps in Oyster Bay. You will have to ask a local where to find it.”

According to Van der Westhuizen, a variety of coffee shops, artisan cafes and restaurants will satisfy everyone’s taste buds, while accommodation varies from backpackers to self-catering establishments and five-star guesthouses.

Meanwhile, Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, has called on all residents of the Eastern Cape to support St Francis Bay.

“We are proud that St Francis Bay has been chosen to represent the Eastern Cape and would like to appeal to everyone in the province to support the town,” he said.

To vote for St Francis Bay

The national winner will receive R1 million’s worth of free marketing through KykNET, while Kwêla will also host a massive celebration, featuring top artists and entertainment for the whole family, in the winning town later this year.

Voting is easy – simply SMS St Francis to 33157. SMS/s cost R1.50 each and a maximum of 30 SMSs per cell phone will be counted. The town that receives the most SMSs, will be crowned the Town of the Year winner.

Voting opens on Sunday, July 11 and closes at 12 noon on Friday, July 16.

For more information, contact Van der Westhuizen at 083 294 2211.

Photo: Clive Wright