Kouga Municipality to install water-flow restrictors

Kouga Municipality is set to start installing water-flow restrictor discs in the homes of high-water users across the region – should their water consumption not reduce significantly.

This as the combined levels of the dams that supply water to the region totalled 9.44% on July 6 as per the latest information from Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

The two biggest dams, Kouga and Impofu, stood at 4.2% and 14.38% respectively. The Churchill Dam was at 14.84%, and the small Loerie Dam balancing at 28.85%.

“If the water usage is not reduced significantly by the end of July, water-flow restrictors will be implemented across the region,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

“These meters allow a water supply to each household until the daily limit per household is reached. The meter then automatically turns off the water supply until 05:00 the next morning.”

Hendricks continued should this fail to be effective; the municipality will be forced to implement strict water rationing. “This means that water will only be available from the taps for a few hours per day and will be shut off for the remainder of the day,” he said.

“Any planned restrictions will be carefully considered and proper consultation with affected parties will take place before water curtailing measures are implemented.”

Meanwhile, the municipality has been working around the clock to implement measures to circumvent the prospect that the Kouga region run out of water.

This includes the possibility of connecting additional viable boreholes across the area to the various water treatment works, while the drilling of exploratory boreholes is also being investigated.

The municipality is, furthermore, in the process of erecting five 5 000l designated water points in Hankey to ensure residents have access to clean drinking water.

“As part of the municipality’s efforts to manage water usage, municipal taps are turned off at public open spaces, all municipal buildings will be equipped with rainwater harvesting tanks, and stringent measures have been put in place to ensure that the restricted allocation of water – 50l per person per day – is adhered to,” said Hendricks.

“The municipality is also working with law enforcement to enforce compliance.”

Residents are remined that the current water restrictions prohibit the connection of a hose pipe or an irrigation system to taps supplying water from the municipal system.

Pools may not be filled or topped up, and the washing of paved areas, roofs and walls with municipal water are also not allowed.

“Every one of us has a role to play in preventing Kouga’s taps from running dry – we must do all we can to save water,” said Hendricks. “Every single one of us should be taking active measures to save water in our daily lives.”