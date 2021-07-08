Why you need the Office Assistant

Business Owners : Start your day feeling overwhelmed by a mountain of tasks? Feeling negative about that never ending to-do list of things that you have to accomplish?

There are so many things that can take up brain space and time – Things that don’t actually contribute to the growth of your business. The endless amounts of admin, tasks and details can be overwhelming, leaving little time to fully focus on the vision.

You might think you have to do it ALL, but you DON’T. Let the Office Assistant give you a hand!

With more than 25 years of experience in accounting, business management, event organisation, NGO administration – Sue Smit is your certified office ninja.

She recently decided to make things official by launching her brand new business : The Office Assistant, and already has an extensive portfolio of well established satisfied clients.

The OA strives to help business owners free up time by taking care of delegable tasks and implementing systems to streamline the admin and management side of things.

“We specialise in the Xero Accounting system, the most modern, easy to use solution for small and medium businesses. A cloud based package, accessible from anywhere, making it ideal for the times that we are currently living in.

We also offer a list of business management services that complements the Xero system :

– Inbox & Calendar management

– Debtors and/or Creditors Control

– Inventory control

– Payroll

– Reconciliations

– Expense Reports

– Data Entry, Analysis and Research

As a Virtual Office Assistant, we offer our clients all the support and benefits of supporting staff, without the commitment and overheads of an in house employee. An excellent service, at a very reasonable and affordable rate,” said Sue Smit.

Remember : All mission-driven leaders need a sidekick.

Let the OA run alongside you, taking care of the delegable tasks on your to do list, so that you can focus on the areas of your business that need your undivided attention.

Get in touch with the Office Assistant today on 082 864 2714 for experienced and trustworthy admin support.

Have a look at their Facebook page for client reviews and handy business management tips.