fbpx

Springboks’ second Test against Georgia cancelled

Springboks’ second Test against Georgia cancelled
Rugby 8 July 2021

SA Rugby confirmed on Wednesday that the planned second Test match between the Springboks and Georgia had been cancelled because of COVID-19 infections in both camps.

The match was scheduled to take place at Emirates Airline Park on Friday night but, following a review by the Medical Advisory Group (MAG) this morning, it was confirmed that the risk of further infection made it impossible to continue with the match.

The Springbok playing and management group returned 12 positive tests for COVID-19 this week, while Georgia had returned four.

“In the context of the loss of life and economic damage that COVID and this third wave are wreaking, the cancellation of a rugby match is pretty trivial,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

“But it is still a major disappointment for the many stakeholders who have invested so much time, energy and resources into making these matches happen.

“I especially feel for the fans and players, and for our visitors from Georgia who travelled here at relatively short notice to take on the series, which has now been cut short.

Article continues below...

We’ve not been able to interact with them because of the bio-secure environments, but I’d like to thank them publicly for their support.

“We continue to plan for the Springboks’ re-emergence from isolation and the completion of the Test series but in the short-term we wish a speedy recovery for those who have been infected.”

The enlarged Springbok squad’s travel plans are now being reviewed to comply with COVID-19 protocols.

A South Africa ‘A’ team is scheduled to play The British & Irish Lions at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday, 14 July.

Related Posts

Springboks set to play in 2021 Rugby Championships

The schedule for the 2021 Rugby Championship has been unveiled with a full roster of teams, including South Africa. The…

21 May 2021
Siya Kolisi celebrates return of the SA/NZ rivalry

Siya Kolisi believes the rivalry between rugby’s greatest foes has been restored following two years of hard work by the…

21 Sep 2019
Springboks turn on the charm in Japan

The Springboks finished their first four days in Japan with a final training session in sweltering and hot and humid…

05 Sep 2019
Welcome home Springboks

“Humbled and over-awed” – that was the reaction of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi when the newly-crowned Rugby World Cup champions…

06 Nov 2019
Frans Steyn back for the Boks

  World cup winning fullback Frans Steyn is making a welcome comeback to a Springbok team that is reeling on…

24 Aug 2010
Springboks rotate for African ‘derby’ against Namibia

The Springboks have rotated their squad for Saturday’s must-win cross-border battle with northern neighbours Namibia, making 13 changes to the…

26 Sep 2019
Springboks to host Scotland and Georgia in July 2020

SA Rugby confirmed on Wednesday that the Springboks will face Scotland and Georgia in three home Tests in the new…

21 Nov 2019
Boks determined to step things up against Georgia

Springbok flank Pieter-Steph du Toit said on Sunday the team was determined to make a major step up when they…

05 Jul 2021
SA Rugby confirms venues for Springboks’ 2020 home Tests

The Springboks will bid an emotional farewell to DHL Newlands in Cape Town in July, and will face the All…

05 Feb 2020
Boks stunned by ‘Brave Blossoms’

The Springboks were rocked by Japan on Saturday night, going down 34-32 in what is surely the biggest upset in…

19 Sep 2015
Kolisi embraces ‘do-or-die’ reality

The high stakes challenge posed by Italy in today’s Rugby World Cup Pool B clash has been welcomed by Springbok…

04 Oct 2019
British & Irish Lions 2021 tour schedule in South Africa announced

The British & Irish Lions could make history on an eight-game tour of South Africa in 2021, with Warren Gatland’s…

05 Dec 2019
Springboks ranked 5th in the world prior to World Cup

Ireland have moved up to a highest ever second place in the latest World Rugby Rankings behind the All Blacks…

11 Aug 2015
British & Irish Lions 2021 tour of South Africa to go ahead as scheduled

SA Rugby and the British & Irish Lions confirmed on Wednesday the 2021 tour to South Africa will go ahead…

16 Jul 2020
Jean de Villiers is the Bok captain for 2012

As rugby fever builds in the Eastern Cape ahead of the test match between South Africa and England, Jean de…

22 Jun 2012