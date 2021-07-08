Marina Martinique Property for Sale – Phase 1 plot

There are not many undeveloped plots available at Marina Martinique, especially on the exclusive Phase One part of the upmarket estate.

This 540 m2 plot is selling for R 2 295 000 and offers 33 meters of water front and has a public open space on one side as well.

Marina Martinique is a secure lifestyle estate situated in Jeffreys Bay and has over 5 km of salt water canals that are perfect for swimming, boating, fishing or simply to enjoy the tranquility of a great way of life.

Jeffreys Bay is home to pristine beaches, good schools and a small town atmosphere prevails.

Fibre is being rolled out in the town which will ensure connectivity to the digital economy with Marina Martinique already offering fibre to its residents.

For more information, phone Nicholas Melck on 0721993395