Kouga Municipality is advertising for a Chairperson of Audit Committee

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC108)

NOTICE NUMBER: 141/2021

VACANCY: CHAIRPERSON OF THE KOUGA AUDIT COMMITTEE

Requirements

In accordance with the provision of Section 166 of the Municipal Finance Management Act (No 56 of 2003), each municipality is required to constitute an Audit Committee that will serve as an independent advisory body which must advise the Municipal Council, the Accounting Officer and the management of the Municipality.

The Municipality invites suitably qualified persons to submit their CV’s and motivation for appointment as the Chairperson and members of the Kouga Audit Committee. Factors which will influence your appointment include:

Professional qualifications

Postgraduate degree in any of the following: Accounting, Financial Management, Internal Auditing, Auditing, Legal, IT and/ or Performance Management

Minimum experience of 8 years in any of the following: Internal Auditing, Risk Management, Auditing, Accounting, Legal, IT and/or Performance Management at senior management level

Minimum experience of 6 years serving on an audit committee.

Professional qualification (MBA, CA (SA), CIA, CISA)

In-depth understanding of internal auditing, risk management, financial management, Information technology, human resources management and municipal legislation.

Candidate should possess the following qualities.

Independence,

integrity,

willingness to dedicate time and energy,

good communications skills,

analytical reasoning abilities,

natural curiosity and objectivity.

Key functions

Persons interested in this function and who are eminently qualified therefore will be expected to render, amongst others, the following services:

Article continues below...

Advising Council, the Municipal Manager and Management staff on the following matters:

Internal Audit.

Internal financial controls.

Accounting policies.

Risk management.

Adequacy, reliability and accuracy of financial reporting and information.

Performance management.

Effective governance.

Compliance with the Municipal Finance Management Act No 56 of 2003 and other applicable legislation.

Performance evaluation.

Review the annual financial statements.

Respond to Council on any issues raised by the Auditor-General.

Chair the Performance Audit Committee.

Term of Office and Remuneration

The term of office of the appointed candidate will be for a period of 2 years, after which it will be reviewed by Council. Persons appointed to the Kouga Audit Committee will be remunerated in terms of the National Treasury Guidelines.

Closing date for applications

Applications must be submitted electronically with a comprehensive CV including qualifications and motivation to [email protected]

Application forms can be obtained from the Municipal website www.kouga.gov.za

Applications must be received by 09 July 2021 at 12h00.

C. DU PLESSIS P.O. Box 21

MUNICIPAL MANAGER