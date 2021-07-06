Slight decrease in active Covid-19 cases in Kouga

There has been a slight decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 129 on July 4 according to the latest report from the Department of Health. On June 30, there was 138 active COVID-19 case in the region.

There are three COVID-19 patient (one oxygenated) at the Isivivana Hospital in Humansdorp, and two COVID-19 patients (oxygenated) at the Humansdorp Hospital.

Some 132 residents have died.

The breakdown per town, as at 5 July, was Jeffreys Bay (90), Humansdorp (21), St Francis Bay (6), Andrieskraal (5), Patensie (4), Hankey (2), Loerie (1), Oyster Bay (0), and Thornhill (0).

The hot spots are Andrieskraal (5), Aston Bay (4), Boskloof (5), C-Place (1), Gill Marcus (1), Golf Course (3), Graslaagte (1), Hankey (2), Humansdorp (2), Humansdorp Town (3), Jeffreys Bay Central (67), Kruisfontein (1), KwaNomzamo (4), Loerie (1), Ocean View (1), Paradise Beach (2), Patensie (4), Pellsrus (7), St Francis Bay (6), Vaaldam (1), and Wavecrest (eight).