Boks suspend training following positive COVID-test

pringbok training has been suspended for Monday following a positive test for COVID-19 in the squad.

The players have been placed in preventative isolation prior to further PCR testing and a review of the testing data by the Medical Advisory Group (MAG).

Lood de Jager retuned a positive outcome in scheduled testing and, because of his close contact with a number of squad members, the entire group has gone into isolation.

“An update will be issued following the review by the MAG and the further testing,” said SA Rugby.

The Springboks are scheduled to play Georgia in a test match on Friday evening. This is the second test of the series with the Springboks winning the first match 40-9.