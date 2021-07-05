The Beauty Of The St Francis Bay Golf Course

The St Francis Bay Golf Club is renowned country-wide for its warm hospitality and a great club spirit, which has been the essence of the club over the years, and continues to grow.

For all golfers, especially those visiting the Eastern Cape in South Africa, the opportunity to visit St Francis Bay Golf Club for a couple of rounds should not be missed.

Situated in one of South Africa’s, if not the worlds, the most exclusive locations, St Francis Bay Golf Course has been fashioned on an incredible piece of estate that overlooks the ocean that the town of St Francis Bay is built up against.

The club, originally a nine hole course designed by Robert Grimsdell and funded by Leighton Hulett in 1975 was for private use but has since then incurred dramatic changes and a further 9 added by Maxwell in 1999 resulted in the 18 hole it is today.

The par 71, of moderate length provides a challenge and breaking par on this “thinking” course is going to prove to be a challenge. Fail or succeed there’s always the 19th to work out just what happened! Activities in the area include swimming, surfing, windsurfing, sun-tanning, and body boarding.

294

He employed Robert Grimsdell, who also designed courses such as Mowbray, Durban Country Club and Hans Merensky CC, to design the nine-hole private course which was opened in 1975.

Article continues below...

In December 1976 the first Committee was elected and the club was named “The Cape St. Francis Golf Club”. The first Chairman was the late Buller Pagden.

In the early 1980’s the village changed its name to St Francis Bay, and the club likewise became “St. Francis Bay Golf Club”.

During this period the course was also developed from sandy to lush fairways and greens (exclusively Poa Annua) to achieve its acknowledged status as the best nine hole course in the Eastern Cape and South Africa’s best kept secret.

The course has undergone many changes since the original Grimsdell design was developed by Maxwell Hulett, the most significant which was the construction of an additional nine holes.

As a result of the decision taken in 1997, the Club now has a full eighteen-hole course which was finally opened in December 1999.