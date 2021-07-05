fbpx

The Beauty Of The St Francis Bay Golf Course

The Beauty Of The St Francis Bay Golf Course
Jeffreys Bay 5 July 2021

The St Francis Bay Golf Club is renowned country-wide for its warm hospitality and a great club spirit, which has been the essence of the club over the years, and continues to grow.

For all golfers, especially those visiting the Eastern Cape in South Africa, the opportunity to visit St Francis Bay Golf Club for a couple of rounds should not be missed.

Situated in one of South Africa’s, if not the worlds, the most exclusive locations, St Francis Bay Golf Course has been fashioned on an incredible piece of estate that overlooks the ocean that the town of St Francis Bay is built up against.

The club, originally a nine hole course designed by Robert Grimsdell and funded by Leighton Hulett in 1975 was for private use but has since then incurred dramatic changes and a further 9 added by Maxwell in 1999 resulted in the 18 hole it is today.

The par 71, of moderate length provides a challenge and breaking par on this “thinking” course is going to prove to be a challenge. Fail or succeed there’s always the 19th to work out just what happened! Activities in the area include swimming, surfing, windsurfing, sun-tanning, and body boarding.

294

He employed Robert Grimsdell, who also designed courses such as Mowbray, Durban Country Club and Hans Merensky CC, to design the nine-hole private course which was opened in 1975.

Article continues below...

In December 1976 the first Committee was elected and the club was named “The Cape St. Francis Golf Club”. The first Chairman was the late Buller Pagden.

In the early 1980’s the village changed its name to St Francis Bay, and the club likewise became “St. Francis Bay Golf Club”.

During this period the course was also developed from sandy to lush fairways and greens (exclusively Poa Annua) to achieve its acknowledged status as the best nine hole course in the Eastern Cape and South Africa’s best kept secret.

The course has undergone many changes since the original Grimsdell design was developed by Maxwell Hulett, the most significant which was the construction of an additional nine holes.

As a result of the decision taken in 1997, the Club now has a full eighteen-hole course which was finally opened in December 1999.

Related Posts

Photo of the day – Kromme River sunset

2017 has come and gone, and will be remembered for various reasons. The holiday season is slowly winding down and…

02 Jan 2018
Have your say on Special Rating Areas

Kouga residents have been invited to share their views on the proposed new Property Rates policy and by-law for the…

06 Dec 2017
Another accident on Sand River Bridge

A car went airborne on the temporary Sand River Bridge last night after the driver lost control of the vehicle…

17 Mar 2012
internet jeffreys bay fibre
How to get a fibre line connected to your home

By now you’ve heard all the hype around fibre connectivity coming to your suburb. No doubt your neighbours and family…

26 Feb 2020
Power to be cut in St Francis Bay

ST Francis Bay Power Alert: Electricity will be switched off in the following areas today from 6 a.m to 8…

02 Feb 2017
Slight improvement in dam levels

It took 145 mm of rain over two days at Kareedouw last week, followed by some decent follow-up rain at…

19 Nov 2019
Pedal power for St Francis Bay Police

SIX bicycles have been added to the St Francis Bay Police crime-fighting arsenal to make it easier for police officers…

28 Jul 2017
Photo of the day – sunrise at Granny’s pool

We may not be allowed on the beaches at the moment but that doesnt stop the sun from rising over…

03 Jan 2021
Municipal worker strike to continue today

The strike by SAMWU members in the employment of Kouga Municipality is set to continue today. The areas affected by…

15 Mar 2021
Special Rating Area – St Francis Bay

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC108) NOTICE NO.35/2018 PUBLIC INVITATION FOR OBJECTIONS IN RESPECT OF A PROPOSED SPECIAL RATING AREA APPLICATION, ST FRANCIS…

08 Mar 2018
The West Wind has published its second issue and features Matt McGillivray

The second issue of The West Wind has been published, and it is another great local read, covering the greater…

28 Sep 2020
Photo of the day – Sunrise at Bruces

The sun rises over Bruces Beauties, the first world class wave to be discovered along the Kouga coastline. There might…

10 Sep 2015
West Wind digital lifestyle magazine January 2021 is Live

The new-look and revitalised St Francis Bay digital magazine The West Wind has released their January 2021 issue. At close to…

21 Jan 2021
Public Participation Process for By-Law: Special Rating Area

At a Special Council meeting held on 13 November 2017, the proposed new draft Property By-law and proposed new Property…

17 Nov 2017
Accident at Sand River bridge

The temporary bridge crossing the Sand River near St Francis Bay was the scene of yet another accident when a…

19 Dec 2014