fbpx

Support local Non Profit Organisations in your community

Support local Non Profit Organisations in your community
Cape St Francis - Lyngenfjord house Jeffreys Bay 2 July 2021

“When we give our time and resources to something greater than ourselves, we have the power to change the lives of others and ourselves.

When you do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world,” said Desmond Tutu.

By supporting local nonprofits is a great way to make a lasting difference. While many think this is done through financial support, there are plenty of other ways you can help out.

Whether you’re an individual or a business, you can significantly help nonprofits progress towards their goals.

Article continues below...

It has been shown that supporting nonprofits can help you just as much as it helps others. By giving regularly and finding ways to help the world around you, you’re more likely to experience the following benefits:

    • Greater sense of happiness
    • Better mental health
    • Stronger sense of purpose
    • More social connections
    • Longer average lifespan

How Individuals Can Help Local Nonprofit Organizations and your community:

  • Support programs run by local nonprofits ( One Village has a wonderful feeding prograam called the R5 ticket books, where money is removed from the equation of helping people begging on the street.
  • Follow local nonprofits on Social Media
  • Word of mouth, give your favorite NPO some free PR by promoting their programs and what they do
  • Register on their website for the newsletter so you can stay informed of programs or what they need
  • Register as a volunteer, you can see the effects first-hand
  • Donate pre-loved items to the various charity shops in town
  • Donate your skills to the nonprofit, not just for their outreach programs but for the nonprofit itself.

Related Posts

SA Open Water Swim Champs concludes in Jeffreys Bay

The SA Open Water Swimming Championships concluded at the Marina Martinique with Leigh McMorran and Nathan Hughes winning the 5km…

23 Mar 2021
Arrest in case of missing J'Bay businessman

The South African Police have arrested a suspect in the case of missing Jeffreys Bay businessman Claus Schroeder, who is…

20 Jul 2011
Nuclear Power Plant threatens the fabled waves of Jeffreys Bay

SUPERTUBES BURIED UNDER SAND? The famous waves at Supertubes, Jeffreys Bay and those made famous in Bruce Brown’s iconic move…

12 May 2010
Jordy Smith – 1st South African to ever win the Billabong Pro

  With huge support from the packed beach ,local favourite Jordy Smith won the 2010 Jeffreys Bay Billabong Pro in…

18 Jul 2010
main beach jeffreys bay
Beach ban will decimate tourism industry in Kouga

The latest decision to close all Eastern Cape beaches in response to the second wave of Covid-19 infections will decimate…

17 Dec 2020
Help Jeffreys Bay win Town of the Year award

The Jeffreys Bay community has called on all residents of the Eastern Cape to support them in their bid to…

30 May 2018
jbay winterfest corona ooen jbay
Jeffreys Bay prepares for the annual Winterfest and JBay Open

With the JBay Winterfest and the Corona JBay Open just over a month away, there is much work being done…

31 May 2019
More turmoil at Billabong

In a move that signifies major change at Billabong, the 20 year Billabong veteran and CEO Derek O’Neill was pushed…

24 May 2012
Will surfing be allowed during Level 4 lockdown

As we move into more uncharted water on 1 May with a Level 4 Lockdown, there are many questions that…

27 Apr 2020
Pellsrus Primary School
Jeffreys Bay student off to Kenya for international Spelling Bee competition

A Grade 6 learner, from Pellsrus Primary School, in Jeffreys Bay, will be setting off to Kenya later this month,…

21 Nov 2018
marina mile
Marina Mile takes place on 30 December

There is just two days left until swimmers take to the water in the annual Marina Mile, presented by Nicholas…

28 Dec 2018
Jordy Smith is ready to defend his Billabong Pro title

Over 120 international surfers have entered the 2012 Billabong Pro JBay, and the event has a full house of 144…

15 Jun 2012
Kelly Slater and John John Florence To Return To Corona Open JBay

Two times world champion John John Florence from Hawaii and 11 times world champion Kelly Slater from America will both…

01 May 2019
Apply for development and mentoring programme

An entrepreneurial development training and mentoring programme for existing micro to small businesses, employing one to three employees, will be…

28 Sep 2016
Rally action at Fountains Mall this Saturday

Fountains Mall will be a hive of fast action-packed entertainment on Saturday, October 7, when the Algoa Rally 2017 50k…

06 Oct 2017