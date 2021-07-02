Notice of public hearings in terms of section 21(4) (b) of the National Nuclear Regulator Act

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

Notice is hereby given, in terms of section 21(4)(b) of the National Nuclear Regulator Act, Act No 47 of 1999 (The Act)

for holding public hearings relating to the Nuclear Installation Site Licence (NISL) application received from

Eskom Holdings SOC Limited for the Thyspunt site located in the Eastern Cape Province.

Background

The NISL application received by the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) is limited to

the evaluation of the suitability of the Thyspunt site for a new nuclear installation in

accordance with the Regulation on Licencing of Sites for New Nuclear Power Plants

issued in terms of the Act.

The applicant is therefore not applying for a nuclear

installation licence to construct and operate a nuclear installation.

Due to increasing concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with

National Government regulations around this changing situation, the NNR will hold

hybrid public hearings to enable in-person and virtual participation from stakeholders.

The public hearings will be held over two days in different venues.

Details for the public hearings

Date: 25 August 2021

Venue: Cape St Francis Resort Conference Centre, St Francis Bay.

Time: 13:00 – 17:00

Date: 26 August 2021

Venue: Mentors Conference Venue, Jeffreys Bay.

Time: 13:00 – 17:00

To note: The virtual participation link will be sent to registered parties closer to the

day of the public hearings. There will also be a live broadcast of the public hearings.

The link to view the live broadcast will be available on the NNR website a day before

the hearings.

Availability of public information for the Thyspunt NISL

The applicant Eskom (Pty) SOC has prepared a Public Information Document (PID)

to enable public to participate in the public hearing.

1. The PID may be downloaded from –

a. The NNR website –

 English: https://nnr.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/English-NuclearInstallation-Site-Licence-Public-Information-Document.pdf

 Afrikaans: https://nnr.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/AfrikaansNuclear-Installation-Site-Licence-Public-Information-Document.pdf

 isiXhosa: https://nnr.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/isiXhosaNuclear-Installation-Site-Licence-Public-Information-Document.pdf

b. The Eskom website –

https://www.eskom.co.za/Whatweredoing/ElectricityGeneration/NuclearSite

License/

2. Hardcopies of the PID may be collected from the respective Kouga Municipal

Office Units in; Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, St Francis Bay, Sea Vista, Hankey,

Patensie, Loerie,Thornhill and Kouga Public Libraries.

Who can make representations at the public hearings?

Any person who may be directly affected by the granting of the NISL may make

representations relating to health, safety and the environment.

How to participate in this public hearings?

Persons wishing to make representations to the NNR may –

1. Submit written comments to the NNR.

a. Submission of written comments must reach the NNR by no later than 31

July 2021.

b. All written comments must be addressed to –

Mr Gino Moonsamy

Manager Communication & Stakeholder Relations

National Nuclear Regulator

P.O. Box 7106

Centurion

0046.

c. Copies of written representations may also be hand delivered to the offices

of the National Nuclear Regulator –

Block G, Eco Glades Office Park 2, 420 Witch Hazel Avenue,

Highveld Ext 75, Eco Park, Centurion, 0157.

d. Written representations may also be emailed to –

[email protected] and marked for the attention: Manager

Communication and Stakeholder Relations.

2. Oral presentations at the public hearing.

a. Persons wishing to make oral presentations at the public hearing are

required to register with the NNR as an intervener and provide details of the

oral submission to be made.

b. Oral presentations are limited to a maximum of 10 minutes per presentation.

c. Application to register as an intervener must be done using the online Public

Hearings Registration Form which can be found on the NNR website and

the following details must be provided –

i. Full Name

ii. Identity/passport Number

iii. Organisation represented

iv. Postal address

v. E-mail address

vi. Contact telephone number (landline + mobile)

d. Indicate if the oral presentations will be made in-person at a venue or via the

virtual platform.

e. Indicate if the oral presentation will be made in English or if a translator is

required.

f. Inform us if you have any special needs requirements that could make it

difficult for you to access the public hearing venue or participate using the

virtual option.

g. The web link to register for the public hearings is: https://nnr.co.za/?p=3398

h. Closing date for registration as an intervener is 31 July 2021.

i. No late registrations will be considered.

j. Registered interveners will be informed by the NNR, no later than

15 August 2021 of the confirmed time for their oral presentations during

the public hearing.

k. For more information on the scheduled public hearings visit:

https://nnr.co.za/public-hearings-2/

The NNR reserves the right to postpone or cancel a public hearing in case of unexpected circumstances or due to public health and safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. If the external environment is unsuitable for in-person participation, the NNR may decide on alternative methods for

soliciting participation such as holding virtual public hearings.