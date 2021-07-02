Notice of public hearings in terms of section 21(4) (b) of the National Nuclear Regulator Act

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
Notice is hereby given, in terms of section 21(4)(b) of the National Nuclear Regulator Act, Act No 47 of 1999 (The Act)
for holding public hearings relating to the Nuclear Installation Site Licence (NISL) application received from
Eskom Holdings SOC Limited for the Thyspunt site located in the Eastern Cape Province.
Background
The NISL application received by the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) is limited to
the evaluation of the suitability of the Thyspunt site for a new nuclear installation in
accordance with the Regulation on Licencing of Sites for New Nuclear Power Plants
issued in terms of the Act.
The applicant is therefore not applying for a nuclear
installation licence to construct and operate a nuclear installation.
Due to increasing concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with
National Government regulations around this changing situation, the NNR will hold
hybrid public hearings to enable in-person and virtual participation from stakeholders.
The public hearings will be held over two days in different venues.
Details for the public hearings
Date: 25 August 2021
Venue: Cape St Francis Resort Conference Centre, St Francis Bay.
Time: 13:00 – 17:00
Date: 26 August 2021
Venue: Mentors Conference Venue, Jeffreys Bay.
Time: 13:00 – 17:00
To note: The virtual participation link will be sent to registered parties closer to the
day of the public hearings. There will also be a live broadcast of the public hearings.
The link to view the live broadcast will be available on the NNR website a day before
the hearings.
Availability of public information for the Thyspunt NISL
The applicant Eskom (Pty) SOC has prepared a Public Information Document (PID)
to enable public to participate in the public hearing.
1. The PID may be downloaded from –
a. The NNR website –
English: https://nnr.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/English-NuclearInstallation-Site-Licence-Public-Information-Document.pdf
Afrikaans: https://nnr.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/AfrikaansNuclear-Installation-Site-Licence-Public-Information-Document.pdf
isiXhosa: https://nnr.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/isiXhosaNuclear-Installation-Site-Licence-Public-Information-Document.pdf
b. The Eskom website –
https://www.eskom.co.za/Whatweredoing/ElectricityGeneration/NuclearSite
License/
2. Hardcopies of the PID may be collected from the respective Kouga Municipal
Office Units in; Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, St Francis Bay, Sea Vista, Hankey,
Patensie, Loerie,Thornhill and Kouga Public Libraries.
Who can make representations at the public hearings?
Any person who may be directly affected by the granting of the NISL may make
representations relating to health, safety and the environment.
How to participate in this public hearings?
Persons wishing to make representations to the NNR may –
1. Submit written comments to the NNR.
a. Submission of written comments must reach the NNR by no later than 31
July 2021.
b. All written comments must be addressed to –
Mr Gino Moonsamy
Manager Communication & Stakeholder Relations
National Nuclear Regulator
P.O. Box 7106
Centurion
0046.
c. Copies of written representations may also be hand delivered to the offices
of the National Nuclear Regulator –
Block G, Eco Glades Office Park 2, 420 Witch Hazel Avenue,
Highveld Ext 75, Eco Park, Centurion, 0157.
d. Written representations may also be emailed to –
[email protected] and marked for the attention: Manager
Communication and Stakeholder Relations.
2. Oral presentations at the public hearing.
a. Persons wishing to make oral presentations at the public hearing are
required to register with the NNR as an intervener and provide details of the
oral submission to be made.
b. Oral presentations are limited to a maximum of 10 minutes per presentation.
c. Application to register as an intervener must be done using the online Public
Hearings Registration Form which can be found on the NNR website and
the following details must be provided –
i. Full Name
ii. Identity/passport Number
iii. Organisation represented
iv. Postal address
v. E-mail address
vi. Contact telephone number (landline + mobile)
d. Indicate if the oral presentations will be made in-person at a venue or via the
virtual platform.
e. Indicate if the oral presentation will be made in English or if a translator is
required.
f. Inform us if you have any special needs requirements that could make it
difficult for you to access the public hearing venue or participate using the
virtual option.
g. The web link to register for the public hearings is: https://nnr.co.za/?p=3398
h. Closing date for registration as an intervener is 31 July 2021.
i. No late registrations will be considered.
j. Registered interveners will be informed by the NNR, no later than
15 August 2021 of the confirmed time for their oral presentations during
the public hearing.
k. For more information on the scheduled public hearings visit:
https://nnr.co.za/public-hearings-2/
The NNR reserves the right to postpone or cancel a public hearing in case of unexpected circumstances or due to public health and safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. If the external environment is unsuitable for in-person participation, the NNR may decide on alternative methods for
soliciting participation such as holding virtual public hearings.