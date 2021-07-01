Firearms Control Bill public participation extended

Police Minister Bheki Cele has extended the public participation process on the proposed amendment of the Firearms Control Bill by a further 21 days.

This as the Civilian Secretariat Police Service (CSPS) continues to receive input from the public, which were largely opposed to the amendment, the Ministry said in a statement.

Since the Bill was published in the Gazette for comments on Friday 21 May 2021, the Minister said it had received over 100 000 written submissions.

The Firearms Control Amendment Bill, 2021, replaces the Firearms Control Amendment Bill, 2015 that was submitted to Cabinet in February 2015.

The Ministry in the statement said the comments received by and large oppose the repeal of the provisions pertaining to self-defence, and the collectors of firearms and ammunition. The provisions also relate to private collectors, the reloading of ammunition, the restrictions on the number of firearms and ammunition that sport shooters and hunters may possess and the reduction in the licensing period.

Article continues below...

On Monday, 28 June 2021, Cele extended the legislative process that seeks to mold the Firearms Control Bill through public participation for 21 working days. This period will commence from 5 July to 2 August.

The Democratic Alliance is one of the organizations opposing the removal of self defense as a reason to own a firearm.

Their petition can be signed here