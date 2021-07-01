fbpx

91 Active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

91 Active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay
Jeffreys Bay 1 July 2021

Active Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Jeffreys Bay with the Department of Health stating there are 91 active cases in the town at present.

There are 27 active cases in Humansdorp and nine in St Francis Bay.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has meanwhile confirmed that the Delta variant is becoming more dominant.

Data from the UK shows that the Delta variant (first detected in India) is 97% more transmissible than the original lineage.

COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective in preventing severe disease after Delta variant infection, with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine showing 96% efficacy after two doses.

“It is important to be mindful that reinfection with the Delta variant is possible following a Beta infection, due to waning of immunity,” comments Prof Adrian Puren, the NICD’s Acting Executive Director.

Article continues below...

Limited data are available on whether different symptoms result following Delta infection, and preliminary data from the UK suggests that the Delta variant can potentially cause more severe disease.

Minimising the spread of the disease and flattening the curve through compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions cannot be emphasised enough.

“We understand that many are suffering from COVID-19 fatigue and becoming relaxed in exercising preventative measures. But for the sake of yourselves and your loved ones, wash or sanitise your hands, wear your masks and maintain physical distance of 1.5 m from others.

Remember to avoid gatherings and to roll up your sleeve once the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to you,” Puren concludes.

Related Posts

Four active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

Residents and visitors have been urged to continue exercising caution, with the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Kouga…

02 Oct 2020
Jeffreys Bay down to 49 active Covid cases

Jeffreys Bay and the wider Kouga region appear to have peaked from the second wave of the Covid-19 virus. There…

19 Jan 2021
Covid cases drop to nine in Jeffreys Bay

The second wave of Covid-19 has diminished in the Kouga region with just nine active cases being reported in Jeffreys…

07 Feb 2021
106 Active Covid cases in Kouga

There has been yet another increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region. Active Covid-19 cases…

23 Jun 2021
315 Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region increased to 1344 this week, according to a report tabled…

14 Aug 2020
Slight increase in Covid-19 cases in Kouga

There has bean a further increase in the number of active COVID-19 infections in the Kouga region. Active cases climbed…

07 Jan 2021
marina martinique, property jeffreys bay
Jeffreys Bay Revenue Section closed for decontamination

The Revenue section, including the cashiers and enquiries desk, at the Kouga Municipality’s Jeffreys Bay main building will be closed…

24 Dec 2020
17 Active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

The number of active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay has stabilised and 17 cases are still active as at 31…

01 Feb 2021
Just one active Covid case in Kouga

There is just one active Covid-19 case in Kouga at present after the region peaked at 1 496 cases in…

04 May 2021
Increase in Kouga Covid-19 active cases

There has been an increase in the number of active Covid-19 cases in the Kouga region. Active Covid-19 cases totalled…

15 Mar 2021
Increase in active Covid-19 cases in Kouga

After a week of steady decline, there has once again been an increase in the number of active Covid-19 cases…

15 Jan 2021
point jeffreys bay
14 Coronavirus cases in Jeffreys Bay

The total number of recorded Coronavirus cases in Jeffreys Bay is 14, with nine recoveries and five still active according…

18 Jun 2020
Jeffreys Bay down to 28 active Covid cases

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Jeffreys Bay has dropped to 28 as at 23 January. In Kouga, the…

25 Jan 2021
Another increase in Covid cases in Kouga

There has been an increase in the number of active Covid-19 cases in the Kouga region. Active Covid-19 cases totalled…

04 Jun 2021
First Covid-19 cases in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay has recorded its first two confirmed cases of Covid-19. Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the cases were…

27 May 2020