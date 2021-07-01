91 Active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

Active Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Jeffreys Bay with the Department of Health stating there are 91 active cases in the town at present.

There are 27 active cases in Humansdorp and nine in St Francis Bay.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has meanwhile confirmed that the Delta variant is becoming more dominant.

Data from the UK shows that the Delta variant (first detected in India) is 97% more transmissible than the original lineage.

COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective in preventing severe disease after Delta variant infection, with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine showing 96% efficacy after two doses.

“It is important to be mindful that reinfection with the Delta variant is possible following a Beta infection, due to waning of immunity,” comments Prof Adrian Puren, the NICD’s Acting Executive Director.

Limited data are available on whether different symptoms result following Delta infection, and preliminary data from the UK suggests that the Delta variant can potentially cause more severe disease.

Minimising the spread of the disease and flattening the curve through compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions cannot be emphasised enough.

“We understand that many are suffering from COVID-19 fatigue and becoming relaxed in exercising preventative measures. But for the sake of yourselves and your loved ones, wash or sanitise your hands, wear your masks and maintain physical distance of 1.5 m from others.

Remember to avoid gatherings and to roll up your sleeve once the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to you,” Puren concludes.