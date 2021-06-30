Raw sewage flows into the Great Fish River

Untreated sewage and wastewater have flowed directly into the Great Fish River, leading to reports of farmers who have lost livestock due to Cryptosporidiosis – a disease caused by an intestinal parasite.

The disease is waterborne and normally originates where the drinking water or feed of livestock has been contaminated by untreated sewage.

“Two sewage pump stations, namely Michausdal and Lingelihle, have been dysfunctional since Friday, 18 June 2021.

As a result, massive amounts of untreated sewage and wastewater have flowed directly into the Great Fish River,” said Retief Odendaal, the Democratic Allianace’s Midlands Constituency Leader.

“Over the past weeks, I have received regular reports of farmers who have lost livestock due to Cryptosporidiosis – a disease caused by an intestinal parasite.

These farmers all use water from the Fish River either as drinking water for livestock or for irrigation purposes.

It is, therefore, very possible that the increased instances of sewage spills into the Fish River have led to mass contamination and is the sole cause of this recent spate of livestock losses due to Cryptosporidiosis.

I have written to the Chris Hani District Municipality’s Manager, Mr Gcobani Mashiyi, to inform him that it is a criminal offence to knowingly pollute this important water resource and do nothing about it, added Odendaal.

Municipalities around the Eastern Cape are collapsing and unable to raise revenue, while service delivery implodes.

In contract, the Kouga Municipality has a collection rate of well over 90 % and spends money where it belongs – into delivering services to its residents.

