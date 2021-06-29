fbpx

Kouga Municipality brightens up Mooi Uitsig

Kouga Municipality brightens up Mooi Uitsig
Jeffreys Bay 29 June 2021

Kouga Municipality has brightened up the lives of 200 households in Humansdorp recently.

Kouga Speaker, Hattingh Bornman, switched on the power to 200 new electrical connections at Mooi Uitsig, previously known as Donkerhoek, on Thursday, June 17 – connecting 182 homes at a cost of R5.2 million.

200 Mooi Uitsig-residents received electricity for the first time in April 2020, while 200 more residents will be connected to the grid in the new financial year.

The mood was joyous as the Speaker was hoisted to the transformer for the official switch-on.

According to Bornman, the electrification of the area was an important step towards eradicating informal areas and restoring dignity to all communities.

“With so many homes shining a light, this community can no longer be called ‘Donkerhoek’,” he said. “The new name, Mooi Uitsig, reflects the bright future we want to help build for this community, most specifically for the children.

Article continues below...

“Electricity means much more than a light being switched on. It means the right to be able to do homework and study at night. It means a new opportunity to bring an end to poverty.”

He continued that the electrification of the area, will also see a decline in crime in Mooi Uitsig.

“We want to thank those living here for their patience and cooperation,” said Hattingh. “You have not been forgotten and we are committed to helping you move forward as the municipality moves forward.”

Future projects include the electrification of 200 Kruisfontein-households in the 2021/2022 financial year, while over 112 informal houses in Golf Course will be connected to the grid for the first time.

Some 110 additional informal houses in Stofwolk will receive electricity, as well as informal settlements in Weston and Loerieheuwel.

Related Posts

Market to celebrate Women’s Day in JBay

Business women from Kouga are invited to join the Municipality this year in celebrating National Women’s Day on Friday, August…

16 Jul 2013
Municipal Office hours for the festive season

Residents and visitors are advised that the Kouga municipality will be open over the festive season, with the following exceptions…

19 Dec 2020
High risk of fire as Guy Fawkes approaches

As Kouga firefighters continue to battle fires in and around the region, Kouga Municipality has issued an appeal to residents…

02 Nov 2018
Department of Transport battling with driver’s licence backlog

The national Department of Transport is still battling to catch up with the backlog of driving licence cards that have…

29 Mar 2019
Have your say about Kouga Municipality

The Kouga Municipality has commenced with their annual Customer Satisfaction Survey. The survey is one of the tools that assist…

29 Jan 2014
jeffreys bay
Kouga Municipality saves big on phone bill

Jeffreys Bay – Kouga Municipality has slashed its annual Telkom bill by a massive 76% over the past two years….

23 Sep 2019
Kouga Municipality strengthens its frontline

Jeffreys Bay – Kouga Municipality is strengthening its frontline to improve its responsiveness to residents. Eleven ward assistants, stationed at…

09 Oct 2019
Kouga Municipality goes mining for pothole solutions

Jeffreys Bay – Kouga Municipality is going underground in search of a more permanent fix for potholes. Executive Mayor Horatio…

22 Sep 2019
St Francis Bay bridge washed away by flood water

It looks like a tsunami coming!” These words were spoken by one of the Kouga Municipality’s disaster management team as…

08 Jul 2011
Fault on Main Power line causes failure

Jeffreys bay was plunged into darkness last night due to a fault on the main power line near the Melkbos…

28 Jun 2011
st francis bay fire
Santam donates R 1 million to Kouga Municipality

Santam, one of South Africa’s biggest financial services groups, has donated R1 million to Kouga Municipality to help prevent the…

12 Mar 2020
easy freak music live music jeffreys bay vibe in the park corona open jbay
Top Bands confirmed for Corona Open JBay

JBay – Headline acts confirmed for the Vibe In The Park free live music sessions at the JBay Winterfest are…

08 Jul 2019
Submit your building plans online

The Kouga Municipal Town Planning Department is utilising the OVVIO system for online submissions of all building plans. The Town…

08 Sep 2020
War on potholes in Kouga powers up

Jeffreys Bay – Extra muscles and machines have been secured for Kouga’s war against potholes. Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said…

07 Sep 2019
kromme river
R 1 Billion Adjustment Budget passed by Kouga Council

The adjustment budget for the 2020/ 2021 financial year was approved by the DA led Kouga Municipality on Friday, February…

27 Feb 2021