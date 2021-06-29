Kouga Municipality brightens up Mooi Uitsig

Kouga Municipality has brightened up the lives of 200 households in Humansdorp recently.

Kouga Speaker, Hattingh Bornman, switched on the power to 200 new electrical connections at Mooi Uitsig, previously known as Donkerhoek, on Thursday, June 17 – connecting 182 homes at a cost of R5.2 million.

200 Mooi Uitsig-residents received electricity for the first time in April 2020, while 200 more residents will be connected to the grid in the new financial year.

The mood was joyous as the Speaker was hoisted to the transformer for the official switch-on.

According to Bornman, the electrification of the area was an important step towards eradicating informal areas and restoring dignity to all communities.

“With so many homes shining a light, this community can no longer be called ‘Donkerhoek’,” he said. “The new name, Mooi Uitsig, reflects the bright future we want to help build for this community, most specifically for the children.

“Electricity means much more than a light being switched on. It means the right to be able to do homework and study at night. It means a new opportunity to bring an end to poverty.”

He continued that the electrification of the area, will also see a decline in crime in Mooi Uitsig.

“We want to thank those living here for their patience and cooperation,” said Hattingh. “You have not been forgotten and we are committed to helping you move forward as the municipality moves forward.”

Future projects include the electrification of 200 Kruisfontein-households in the 2021/2022 financial year, while over 112 informal houses in Golf Course will be connected to the grid for the first time.

Some 110 additional informal houses in Stofwolk will receive electricity, as well as informal settlements in Weston and Loerieheuwel.