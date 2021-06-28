fbpx

South Africa placed under Lockdown Level 4

South Africa 28 June 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed South Africa under Lockdown Level 4 for two weeks, due to the worrying increase in the numbers of COVID-19 infections in the country.

As of Sunday, the seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 infections nationally has overtaken the peak of the first wave in July last year, and will soon overtake the peak of the second wave experienced in January this year.

Gauteng now accounts for more than 60 percent of new cases in the country and with the exceptions of the Northern Cape and Free State, infections are rising rapidly in all other provinces.

“We must all be worried about what we are seeing unfold before our very eyes,” President Ramaphosa said in a live broadcast to the nation.

Under Adjusted Alert Level 4, the following measures are to be in place across the country with effect from tomorrow:

– All gatherings – whether indoors or outdoors – are prohibited. These include religious, political, cultural and social gatherings.

– Funerals and cremations are permitted, but attendance may not exceed 50 people and all social distancing and health protocols must be observed.

– Night vigils, after-funeral gatherings and ‘after-tears’ gatherings are not allowed

– Public spaces, such as beaches and parks, will remain open. However, no gatherings will be permitted.

– A curfew will be in place from 9pm to 4am, and all non-essential establishments will need to close by 8pm.

– The sale of alcohol both for on-site and off-site consumption is prohibited.

– In Gauteng, travel in and out of the province for leisure purposes will be prohibited. This does not include work, business or commercial travel, transit through airports or for the transport of goods.

– Visits to old age homes, care facilities and other ‘congregant settings’ will be restricted.

– Restaurants and other eateries will only be permitted to sell food for take-away or delivery.

Government will assess the impact of these interventions after 14 days to determine whether they need to be maintained or adjusted.

