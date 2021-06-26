fbpx

Jack the Addo lion moves to Shamwari

Jack the Addo lion moves to Shamwari
Environmental 26 June 2021

One of Addo Elephant National Park’s more popular inhabitants, the lion known as Jack, has been successfully relocated to the Shamwari Private Game Reserve.

Four-year-old Jack’s move forms part of the Carnivore Management Plan of the Frontier Region (the administrative area of the Addo Elephant, Camdeboo, Karoo and Mountain Zebra National Parks).

This Plan aims to restore or mimic the natural social dynamics of lion behaviour that would be found in large conservation systems such as the two million hectare Kruger National Park or three million hectare Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park.

For example, the tenure of dominant pride male coalitions is on average three years and therefore pride take-overs are mimicked by switching male coalitions across the managed parks, as was done in the Region in 2018.

Furthermore, male dispersal out of a pride is mimicked through the removal of sub-adult males from the Park, hence Jack’s relocation to Shamwari, also in the Eastern Cape.

Jack has pure Kalahari genes and therefore has valuable genetics which will aid in improving the genetic integrity of Shamwari’s lion population.

Shamwari has two prides of lions in their reserve. It is hoped that Jack will join up with what is known as the Shamwari northern pride.

Article continues below...

Due to the continued severe drought experienced in Addo over the past seven years, the lion population will remain small to assist in the recovery of the prey species and predator-prey dynamics in the Park.

After Jack’s move, only five lions will remain in the main game viewing area. The removal and reintroduction of male lions into and out of Addo also plays an important role in preventing inbreeding within this population and therefore aids in maintaining the genetic integrity of its lion population.

The Lion Management Forum (LiMF), of which South African National Parks is a member, plays an important role in the management of wild lions in South Africa.

It ensures lion metapopulation guidelines are adhered to and lions will only be relocated to parks or reserves who are members of LiMF.

Photo: Jessica Tyrer

Related Posts

New Tusker in Addo Elephant Park

Addo Elephant Park has a new inhabitant, and one, if spotted, will be immediately recognisable – with a shoulder height…

27 Sep 2019
Photo of the day – Addo Elephants

A mere 120 km from Jeffreys Bay one can find the Addo Elephant Park, home to the Big 5. There…

11 Oct 2018
The Lions of Addo

Driving into the the third biggest National Park in South Africa, there is always the anticipation  that something special will happen…

28 May 2012
Addo lion cubs growing big and strong

The three Addo lion cubs whose lives were in danger when their mom Gina died are healthy and are growing…

03 Mar 2015
Photo of the day – Determined Lion

A mere 120 km from Jeffreys Bay is one of South Africa’s best kept secrets – the Addo Elephant Park….

13 Jul 2016
Photo of the day – Looking at you

Good morning Jeffreys Bay – tell us how you doing… As reports filter about lions sleeping on a road in…

21 Apr 2020
Photo of the day – Caracal in Addo

Addo Elephant Park has developed into one of South Africa’s top tourist destinations and is a mere 120 km from…

06 Sep 2016
addo elephant park
Not all South African national parks will open today

SANParks has announced that only its open-access national parks namely Golden Gate Highlands, parts of Garden Route National Park and…

01 Jun 2020
30 Addo buffalo on auction at Kirkwood Wildsfees

There is unprecedented interest in the annual Absa Kirkwood Wildsfees auction due to the selection of rare animals that will…

27 Jun 2014
SANParks accommodation opens 14 August for Intra-provincial Residents

South African National Parks (SANParks) today announced that accommodation in the majority of parks will be open as from 14…

05 Aug 2020
First Female Head of Conservation for Addo Elephant National Park

A former conservation student at Addo Elephant National Park has returned to the Eastern Cape park as its Conservation Manager….

25 Oct 2019
addo elephant park
The Elephants of Addo

Addo Elephant Park is home to over 600 elephants who are easy to find at wateholes as well as the…

25 Sep 2019
Buffalo and hyena available at Kirkwood Wildsfees auction

The annual Kirkwood Wildsfees game auction is breaking new ground with hyena and buffalo with Kruger National Park genes on…

18 Jun 2019
Black Rhino back in Central Africa

For the first time in 46 years, the black rhino will roam the Central African country, Chad, following the successful…

09 May 2018
40 000 South Africans visited National Parks during Parks week

South African National Parks (SANParks) saw 39 841 visitors to the parks during National Parks Week from 16 November to…

05 Dec 2020