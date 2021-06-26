Help Feed the Kouga Community this July

Kouga Municipality is on a mission to collect at least 670 bottles of “Keep Kouga Caring” for families in need over the next three weeks in celebration of Mandela Day on Sunday, July 18.

The Municipality has appealed to all residents and businesses to assist them with this project.

Each bottle of “Keep Kouga Caring” will contain the following ingredients:

 ½ cup of rice

 ½ cup of soup mix or split peas

 ½ cup of lentils

 1 stock cube

 1 sachet of soup powder

 Optional: pasta or samp

Donations can be dropped off at the Jeffreys Bay Municipality office at 33 Da Gama Road between 08:00 and 16:00 from Monday to Friday – for attention Monique Basson.