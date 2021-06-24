Voter Education Programme comes to Kouga

The Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature, in partnership with the IEC, will conduct a Voter Education Programme in Humansdorp and Hankey on Thursday, June 24.

The targeted audience for the programme is all residents qualifying to vote across the spectrum – ensuring that there is improvement in the voter turn-out and that Kouga-residents who have not yet registered are encouraged to do so.

The programme will take place at the KwaNomzamo Hall in Humansdorp from 10:00 to 12:00, from where the programme will move to the Vusumzi Landu Community Hall in Hankey from 13:00 to 15:00.

Kouga Disaster Volunteers will ensure that all COVID-19 safety regulations are in place and adhered to.

Residents can also tune in to Oasis FM at 08:00 and Kouga FM at 09:00 for more information.

Residents will have the opportunity to register for the upcoming Local Government Elections on July 17 and 18.