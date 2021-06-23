106 Active Covid cases in Kouga

There has been yet another increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 106 on June 20 according to the latest report from the Department of Health. On June 18, there was 92 active COVID-19 case in the region.

Jeffreys Bay remains the hotspot with 65 active cases.

There are three COVID-19 patient (one oxygenated) at the Isivivana Hospital in Humansdorp.

Article continues below...

Some 130 residents have died.

The breakdown per town, as at June 20, was as follows: Jeffreys Bay (65), Humansdorp (22), St Francis Bay , Patensie (5), Thornhill (3), Hankey (2), Oyster Bay (1), and Loerie (0).

The hot spots are Arcadia (2), Aston Bay (5), Gill Marcus (2), Hankey (2), Humansdorp Town (13), Jeffreys Bay Central (45), Kruisfontein (1), KwaNomzamo (4), Oyster Bay (1), Paradise Beach (4), Patensie (5), Pellsrus , St Francis Bay (8), Thornhill (3), and Wavecrest (3).