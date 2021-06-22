fbpx

South Africans have the right to carry firearms for self defence

News 22 June 2021

Rising rates of violent crime together with outrageous budget cuts to the South African Police Service (SAPS) have left millions of South Africans more vulnerable than ever before.

Should Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, succeed in getting the draconian draft Firearms Control Amendment Bill passed into law, it will be a victory for the criminals who already enjoy a licence to commit violent crime.

The Bill proposes that South Africans will not be able to apply for a firearm license on the basis of self defence.

It will literally remove the last line of defence for millions of law-abiding South Africans.

Sign this petition to urge the Civilian Secretariat for Police to keep “self-defence” as a reason to possess a firearm.

(You can read more about the proposed new law here: draft amendment bill.)

“Today the DA is also hosting SA’s largest virtual firearm summit. Watch it live on the DA’s Facebook and YouTube channel from 10am.

The summit brings together civil society organisations, academia and interest groups to deliberate on the recently published firearms bill,” says Andrew Whitfield, the DA Shadow Minister of Police.

The YouTube link to the virtual firearm summit: https://youtu.be/tlXTGTJyBl0

