54 Active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay 21 June 2021

There has been yet another increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 92 on June 18 according to the latest report from the Department of Health. On June 16, there was 83 active COVID-19 case in the region.

There are two COVID-19 patient (not oxygenated) at the Isivivana Hospital in Humansdorp.

Some 130 Kouga residents have died from Covid since the start of the pandemic.

The breakdown per town, as at June 18, was as follows: Jeffreys Bay (54), Humansdorp (15), Patensie (9), St Francis Bay (9), Thornhill (3), Hankey (1), Oyster Bay (1), and Loerie (0).

The hot spots are Arcadia (2), Aston Bay (2), Gill Marcus (1), Hankey (1), Humansdorp (1), Humansdorp Town (eight), Jeffreys Bay Central (39), Kruisfontein (1), KwaNomzamo (2), Oyster Bay (1), Paradise Beach (3), Patensie (9), Pellsrus (7), St Francis Bay (9), Thornhill (3), and Wavecrest (3).

The cumulative total stood at 5 692, including, 5 470 recoveries.

