Employee killed by Tiger at Seaview Predator Park

An employee repairing a fence at the Seaview Predator Park was attacked and killed by a Siberian Tiger on Wednesday afternoon.

David Solomon was repairing the electric fencing in the enclosure housing Siberian tigers Jasper and Jade when Jasper jumped on the exterior fence and got out.

David was in the passageway between enclosures walking towards the water supply taps when the incident occurred.

He attempted to climb the fence of a different enclosure to get to safety and was pulled off the fence by Jasper.

Solomon had bite marks but it appears that Jasper broke his neck when he pulled David off the fence.

Jasper then proceeded to jump the exterior fence of the next door enclosure which houses Siberian Tigers Judah and Amber. A fight ensued between Judah and Jasper and Judah was killed.

“We would like to confirm that all the large cats are safely contained in their enclosures and the electric fencing is fully functional.

Jasper’s incident is a first at the Park and was obviously fuelled by hormones. Jasper is now quite calm and content sharing an enclosure with Amber and there are no plans to destroy Jasper,” said the Seaview Predator Park in a statement.