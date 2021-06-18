fbpx

Covid Vaccination roll out “pricks off” in Kouga

Jeffreys Bay 18 June 2021

Kouga residents 60 years and older can now be vaccinated at the Humansdorp Hospital after they have registered.

This is as the region is facing an increase in active COVID-19 cases amidst a looming local third wave.

“It is hoped that the vaccination site will help speed up the vaccination of senior citizens, as well as reduce the surge in new COVID-19 infections and associated deaths,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

To date, over 774 elderly residents at old age homes across the region have been vaccinated.

Hendricks emphasised that the vaccination roll-out programme gives precedence to residents aged 60 and older, as they are more susceptible to the coronavirus, hospitalisation and death.

“Residents must be registered to qualify for the vaccination,” he said.

“Once registered, the individual will receive an SMS confirming their registration. A follow-up SMS notifying residents of the details of their scheduled vaccination appointment will be send.”

Walk-ins over 60 will only be assisted where possible, and it cannot be guaranteed that they will be vaccinated on the day. They need to have their ID, passport, or driver’s license.

VACCINATION SITES
 Humansdorp Hospital
 Weston Community Hall from 09:00 – 15:00 on Friday, June 18.

TO REGISTER
Registering to get vaccinated is easy.
Residents aged 60 years and older can register for their vaccine appointment by:
 Using the online registration platform available on the SA Coronavirus website.
 Dialing *134*832# and registering via USSD.
 Sending the word “register” via WhatsApp to 060 012 3456.
 Calling the national toll-free centre at 0800 029 999, where somebody will help residents to register and answer any questions about the vaccination rollout.
 Visit https://vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za.

