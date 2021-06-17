South Africa records 8 436 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa on Tuesday recorded 8 436 new COVID-19 cases, with a 17.8% positivity rate.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1 761 066 since the outbreak.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said a total of 12 270 842 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors, with 47 394 tests conducted since the last report.

The majority of new cases were recorded in Gauteng (64%), followed by the Western Cape (7%), North West (6%), Free State (6%) and KwaZulu-Natal (5%).

“An increase of 1 415 hospital admissions and 157 in-hospital deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours,” the NICD said.

19 new cases were reported in Kouga Municipality bringing the total of active cases to 83.

Jeffreys Bay has 45 active cases, Patensie 14, Humansdorp 12, St Francis Bay 9 and Thornhill 3.

South Africa is under lock down level 3 with restrictions on gatherings and alcohol sales. Beaches are still open at this stage.