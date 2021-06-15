Slight increase in Kouga active Covid cases

South Africa is officially in the third wave of the Covid-19 virus and with delays being experienced with the roll out of vaccines, it seems a matter of time before our health care facilities are put under severe strain again.

There has also been a slight increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Jeffreys Bay has the most cases in Kouga with 29 cases.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 55 on June 13, according to the latest report from the Department of Health. On June 10, there was 55 active COVID-19 case in the region.

There is one COVID-19 patient (oxygenated) at the Humansdorp Hospital.

128 Kouga residents have died.

The breakdown per town, as at June 13, was as follows: Jeffreys Bay (29), Patensie (14), St Francis Bay (6), Humansdorp (5), Thornhill (1), Hankey (0), Oyster Bay (0), Loerie (0).

The hot spot areas are Aston Bay (4), Humansdorp Town (5), Jeffreys Bay Central (19), Paradise Beach (2), Patensie (2), Pellsrus (2), St Francis Bay (6), Thornhill (1), and Wavecrest (2).

The cumulative total stood at 5 624, including, 5 441 recoveries.