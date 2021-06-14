Youth Month: How to keep our youngsters safe and secure

As the country celebrates Youth Day this coming week on 16 June, a tribute to the pupils who lost their lives during the 16 June 1976 uprising in Soweto, it is an opportune time to consider the safety of our youth in 2021.
“Safety is a priority and must be top of mind for everyone, particularly teenagers and young adults who are especially vulnerable to crime,” says Charnel Hattingh, Head of Marketing and Communications at Fidelity ADT.
“Parents and educators all play a vital role in encouraging communication and clamping down on both substance abuse as well as the carrying of dangerous weapons by students at schools,” she says.
She provides the following advice for Youth Month:
- Monitor your child or teenager’s social media feeds to protect them from predators and bullies
- Educate your children about the dangers and risks associated with taking drugs
- Stamp out the carrying of any type of weapon which could cause harm
- Instil an ethos of zero tolerance to violence and drugs
- Encourage free and open communication amongst your teenagers so they feel empowered to talk out on issues and report abuse.