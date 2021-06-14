Local runners take to the road in aid of autism

First-time Comrades Marathon athlete, Eric Ruiters, and fifth-time Comrades Marathon athlete, Enrico Biko – both Kouga Municipality employees – took to the road on Sunday, June 13 for the local leg of the virtual Comrades marathon event – the only two local athletes to tackle and complete the grueling 90km distance.
They were joined by a third municipal employee, Cedric Grootboom, as well as other runners from the Jeffreys Bay Running Club along the route.
And it was all for an extremely worthy cause – the Centre of Grace Foundation, a non-profit organisation in Jeffreys Bay whose vision is to ensure that children impacted by autism and their families have access to autism services in the region.