Local runners take to the road in aid of autism

First-time Comrades Marathon athlete, Eric Ruiters, and fifth-time Comrades Marathon athlete, Enrico Biko – both Kouga Municipality employees – took to the road on Sunday, June 13 for the local leg of the virtual Comrades marathon event – the only two local athletes to tackle and complete the grueling 90km distance.

They were joined by a third municipal employee, Cedric Grootboom, as well as other runners from the Jeffreys Bay Running Club along the route.

Article continues below...

And it was all for an extremely worthy cause – the Centre of Grace Foundation, a non-profit organisation in Jeffreys Bay whose vision is to ensure that children impacted by autism and their families have access to autism services in the region.