World Surf League announces updated 2021 Championship Tour events

The world’s best surfers will not be travelling to Brazil for the Oi Rio Pro has been cancelled due to safety concerns as the country continues to battle with Covid-19.

Over 87 000 new cases were reported in Brazil on 9 June 2021.

The dates for the Corona Open Mexico presented by Quiksilver have moved from the original window in July to August 10 – 20 to allow sufficient time for the Olympic qualified surfers and alternates to travel to and from Tokyo and undergo any necessary quarantines.

To accommodate this change, the dates for the Outerknown Tahiti Pro have moved back by two days and the Rip Curl WSL Finals will now have a window of September 9 – 17.

The Championship Tour is expected to return to Jeffreys Bay in 2022 for the JBay Open of Surfing.

The third leg of the Championship Tour calendar will run as follows:

Article continues below...

Jeep Surf Ranch Pro presented by Adobe: Lemoore, California, USA

June 18 – 20, 2021

Corona Open Mexico presented by Quiksilver: Barra de La Cruz, Mexico

August 10 – 20, 2021

Outerknown Tahiti Pro: Teahupo’o, Tahiti

August 24 – September 3, 2021

Rip Curl WSL Finals: Lower Trestles, California, USA

September 9 – 17, 2021