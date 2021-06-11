Gangbusters Issue 4 is Live

Time does seem to fly when you’re having fun. It seems just the other day that we were thinking about publishing a new online surfing magazine.with the hope of making a few people laugh.

We had some support from the start, and that support has been growing nicely as more and more people realise that if they want to keep up with the world of surfing in South Africa, they might have to move off the endless Facebook and Insta photos, to get a decent take on the whole thing.

There is so much happening right now in the digital space that one needs to figure it out and embrace it somehow or be forever wondering wtf just happened.

Josh Redman © Dave Lindemann

There are some fabulous websites out there.