Kouga Municipality is tendering for Sodium Hydroxide for Water Treatment Works

Jeffreys Bay Uncategorized 10 June 2021

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108)
DIRECTORATE: INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENGINEERING

NOTICE NO: 97/2021

SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND TRANSPORT OF SODIUM HYDROXIDE TO WATER TREATMENT WORKS

Prospective Service Providers are hereby invited to submit tenders for the Supply, Delivery and
Transport of Sodium Hydroxide (45-50%) to Water Treatment Works within Kouga Local
Municipality for a period of three (3) years.

Tenders

An electronic copy of the tender document will be available on E-Tender portal
www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za as from Wednesday, 19
April 2021.

Please note:

• Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be
accepted.
• This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20point scoring system.
• The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods with a
stipulated minimum threshold where applicable will be applied.
• A valid SARS Tax compliance Status pin to be submitted.
• Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier
database as per the registration requirements.
• The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be
submitted.
• In order to claim Preference points a valid originally or certified B-BBEE Status level
Verification certificate or a Sworn Affidavit completed on the DTI format must be
submitted to validate the claim.
• The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof, appoint
more than one contractor, and does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any
tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any contractor.
• The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.
• Tenders that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other venue
will not be considered.

Enquiries relating to this tender must be submitted in writing via e-mail to
[email protected] and copied to [email protected]

Completed documents in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 97/2021: “SUPPLY,
DELIVERY AND TRANSPORT OF SODIUM HYDROXIDE TO WATER TREATMENT WORKS”, must be
placed in the Tender Box 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front
entrance), Jeffrey’s Bay, Room 122 on or before MONDAY, 21 JUNE 2021 at 12:00.

C. DU PLESSIS
MUNICIPAL MANAGER

