fbpx

Abalone poachers arrested in Port Elizabeth

Abalone poachers arrested in Port Elizabeth
Eastern Cape 10 June 2021

The Gqeberha Flying Squad in conjunction with a private anti-poaching unit arrested six suspects on Tuesday morning for illegal possession of abalone.

It is alleged that the private anti-poaching unit were busy with way lay duties in Marine Drive in Humewood when at about 06:50 they noticed a VW Caddy driving off.

Their attempt to stop the vehicle failed as it sped off. They requested backup from Gqeberha Flying Squad who joined in the high speed chase.

The vehicle was driving on the wrong side of the road in Strand Street in the central CBD. The vehicle was eventually stopped and the six suspects aged between 21 and 51 years old were arrested.

Article continues below...

A total of 8 bags (1689 unit) of abalone were confiscated. The estimated street value is R1.4 million. The vehicle was also impounded by police.

The suspects are detained for contravention of the Marine Living Resource Act, 19 of 1998 Regulation 36 sub sect 1 – illegal possession of abalone and are expected

Related Posts

48 Perlemoen poachers arrested in Tsitsikamma National Park

SANParks rangers apprehended 48 suspected abalone poachers on Thursday, 24 January 2020, on the western side of the Tsitsikamma National…

26 Jan 2020
Criminal syndicates drive collapse of South African abalone

Over the past 18 years, poachers have stripped South African coastal waters of at least 96 million abalone. Efforts to…

22 Sep 2018
Poachers arrested in possession of abalone in Port Elizabeth

Two suspects aged 25 and 37 are expected to make their first court appearance today to face a charge of…

29 Jun 2020
Abalone poacher and his criminal associates to spend more time in jail

Abalone poaching mastermind Morne Blignault (47) who is already serving a 20-year sentence, will be behind bars for a further…

07 May 2019
Suspects arrested for possession of abalone in

In a joint operation between Gqeberha K9 unit and a private anti-poaching unit, two suspects were arrested and abalone confiscated…

09 May 2021