Abalone poachers arrested in Port Elizabeth

The Gqeberha Flying Squad in conjunction with a private anti-poaching unit arrested six suspects on Tuesday morning for illegal possession of abalone.

It is alleged that the private anti-poaching unit were busy with way lay duties in Marine Drive in Humewood when at about 06:50 they noticed a VW Caddy driving off.

Their attempt to stop the vehicle failed as it sped off. They requested backup from Gqeberha Flying Squad who joined in the high speed chase.

The vehicle was driving on the wrong side of the road in Strand Street in the central CBD. The vehicle was eventually stopped and the six suspects aged between 21 and 51 years old were arrested.

Article continues below...

A total of 8 bags (1689 unit) of abalone were confiscated. The estimated street value is R1.4 million. The vehicle was also impounded by police.

The suspects are detained for contravention of the Marine Living Resource Act, 19 of 1998 Regulation 36 sub sect 1 – illegal possession of abalone and are expected