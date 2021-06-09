fbpx

Slight increase in Covid cases

Slight increase in Covid cases
Jeffreys Bay 9 June 2021

There has been a slight increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 46 on June 6, according to the latest report from the Department of Health. On June 4, there was 44 active COVID-19 case in the region.

127 residents of Kouga have died.

Article continues below...

The breakdown per town, as at June 4, was as follows: Jeffreys Bay (31), Humansdorp 8, St Francis Bay (3), Patensie (3), Thornhill (1), Oyster Bay (0), Loerie (0), Hankey (0), and Andrieskraal (0).

The hot spot areas are Aston Bay (2), Gill Marcus (1), Golf Course (1), Humansdorp Town (2), Jeffreys Bay Central (22), Kruisfontein (3), KwaNomzamo (1), Paradise Beach (3), Patensie (3), St Francis Bay (3), and Thornhill (1).

Related Posts

Concern over COVID-19 third wave

While the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines continues across the world, the tourism sector will still have to operate alongside the…

11 Mar 2021
Decrease in Active Covid cases in Kouga

There has been a slight decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region. Active Covid-19 cases…

06 Apr 2021
Active Covid cases triple in Kouga

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region more than tripled during October. According to the latest report…

04 Nov 2020
Disaster Management Volunteers appointed to curb spread of Covid-19

110 Disaster Management Volunteers have been appointed by Kouga Municipality to assist curb the spread of the Coronavirus in the…

26 Nov 2020
Steady drop in active Covid-19 cases in Kouga

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the Kouga region dropped to 174 this week. According to the latest report…

13 Jan 2021