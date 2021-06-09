Slight increase in Covid cases

There has been a slight increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 46 on June 6, according to the latest report from the Department of Health. On June 4, there was 44 active COVID-19 case in the region.

127 residents of Kouga have died.

Article continues below...

The breakdown per town, as at June 4, was as follows: Jeffreys Bay (31), Humansdorp 8, St Francis Bay (3), Patensie (3), Thornhill (1), Oyster Bay (0), Loerie (0), Hankey (0), and Andrieskraal (0).

The hot spot areas are Aston Bay (2), Gill Marcus (1), Golf Course (1), Humansdorp Town (2), Jeffreys Bay Central (22), Kruisfontein (3), KwaNomzamo (1), Paradise Beach (3), Patensie (3), St Francis Bay (3), and Thornhill (1).