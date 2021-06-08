fbpx

New toilet facilities for Humansdorp residents

Jeffreys Bay 8 June 2021

Some 30 less-privileged households in Maak-`n-Las in Kruisfontein, Humansdorp now have access to ablution facilities – for the first time in over nine years.

The four container ablution facilities – each consisting of both male and female amenities – were installed at the emergency houses that were established in 2012 for Ward 4 residents, who did not have any accommodation or the means to built themselves a shelter.

The project, that was completed at the end of last week, forms part of the municipality’s ongoing efforts to eradicate the bucket system in the region once and for all.

Infrastructure and Engineering Portfolio Councillor, Willem Gertenbach (second from left) receives the keys from project leader, Martiens Eksteen (left). With them are Ward 4 Councillor, Freddy Campher, and Melikhaya Soyekwa from the project team.

