Illegal immigrant arrested for drugs in Patensie

A 22 year old male was arrested in Patensie for possession of drugs. Two members from the Patensie Police Station acted on information that they had received of drugs at a certain house in Ramaphosa Village in Patensie.

On arrival, the team met the suspect, who appeared suspicious and nervous.

During a search procedure of the informal dwelling, the following drugs were found and seized, mandrax tablets, bankies of tik, bankies of dagga and 2 bags of loose dagga.

The suspect who is of foreign national origin and also an illegal immigrant has been arrested.

He faces a charge of Possession of mandrax, Possession of tik, Possession of dagga when he appears in the local magistrate court later this week.

The approximate value of the drugs is over R 22 000.