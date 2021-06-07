Kouga Municipality is hiring a Revenue Manager

MANAGER- REVENUE

REQUIREMENTS:

B.com Degree with Accounting as a major subject- NQF Level 7;

5 Years’ relevant Experience;

Thorough knowledge of local government and accounting standards;

Sound municipal finance management knowledge including MFMA, GRAP, Treasury regulations, Rates Act, Municipal Systems Act)

Strong conceptual and analytical skills;

Attention to detail;

Performance monitoring;

Ability to work under pressure;

Must be able to speak, read and write in at least two of the official languages in Kouga Municipality (Afrikaans, English, and Xhosa).

TASK: 17

SALARY: R656 344,50 – R851 980,50 Per Annum (Excluding Vehicle Allowance).

DUTIES:

Identifies the short to medium term objectives and priorities to the sections related with the revenue management functionalities comprising the Customer Care and Prepayment, Creditors Control and Debt Management, Consolidated Biling and Valuations and Rates;

Preparing annual workplans to be performed in each sub-section of the department by reviewing existing procedures and systems so that the operation of the department is planned and run effectively;

Preparing monthly reports for the Chief Financial Officer for submission to council on matters relating to Revenue Management, or allied functions by referring to computer printouts, other statistics professional knowledge, to ensure that the correct recommendations are made and information is submitted;

Verifying that accounts are rendered in respect of Rates, Sewerage, Water, Electricity, Refuse and other miscellaneous charges through liaising with responsible Managers to ascertain if processing due dates are kept and taking corrective action if not;

Manages and controls the key performance indicators and outcomes of personnel within the income section;

Defining/ adjusting the role boundaries, workflow process and job design against laid down service delivery requirements and statutory financial regulations referring to good and accountable financial management and governance;

Conducting appraisals to measure performance against agreed objectives, counseling and consulting with personnel on developmental goals, career paths and short-term targets and standards;

Controls the implementation of specific procedures, systems and controls associated with key functional areas embodied in the Revenue sections structure;

Assessing the adequacy of current transactional recording/ accounting procedures related to reconciliations, posting, updating and adjustment of entries and presenting recommendations outlining approaches aimed at improving controls and processes;

Manages applications and sequences associated with recording, authorization and execution of revenue transactions;

Analyzing the debtors for handover purposes and or write-off;

Managing the valuation department in order to ensure overall effectiveness;

Implementing the Rates Policy By-Law, train staff on the implementation of the policy and procedures, to ensure the successful implementation of the policy and procedures;

Disseminates information on financial policies and processes and provides reports detailing interventions and outcomes.

BENEFITS: As per standard conditions of service;

Applicants must submit a formal application form and a comprehensive CV, certified copy of qualifications, identity document and drivers license.

Applications must be submitted electronically as one PDF document to [email protected] Application forms can be obtained from the Municipal website, www.kouga.gov.za and must reach the Human Resource Manager on or before Friday, 11 June 2021 at 12:00.

For any enquiries contact Mr. B Faulkner: 042 2002 200.

Disqualification:

Please note that the following can lead to disqualification:

Non-submission of originally certified copies of academic records.

Canvassing of councillors.

Submission of fraudulent qualifications and/ or documents.

NB: Please note that shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a vetting process. By applying for this position, the candidates agree to background checks being performed.

Preference will be given to applicants residing within the Kouga area of jurisdiction.

The Municipality reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Should you not hear from us within 30 days of closing date, kindly regard your application as being unsuccessful.

Kouga Municipality is an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, which is non-sexist, non-racist, non-discriminatory and based on merit.

MR. C DU PLESSIS

MUNICIPAL MANAGER