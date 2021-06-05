fbpx

Loadshedding to continue over the weekend

Jeffreys Bay 5 June 2021

Eskom will implement Stage 2 loadshedding until 22:00 on Sunday, June 6.

The 900 MW Unit One is out of commission at Koeberg Nuclear Power Station and could have helped with the lack of capacity had it been brought back on line timeously said Eskom in a statement.

The General Manager of the Koeberg Power Plant has been placed on suspension as a result.

The various towns in Kouga will be without power as follows:

JEFFREYS BAY:

5/6: 09:00 – 11:30 and 17:00 – 19:30
6/6: 17:00 – 19:30

HUMANSDORP/ LOERIE
5/6: 07:00 – 09:30 and 15:00 – 17:30
6/6: 15:00 – 17:30

PATENSIE/ HANKEY
5/6: 15:00 – 17:30 and 23:00 – 01:30
6/6: 23:00 – 01:30

ST FRANCIS BAY/ OYSTER BAY:

5/6: 21:00 – 23:30
6/6: 05:00 – 07:30

THORNHILL:

5/6: 06:00 – 08 30
6/6: 10:00 – 12:30 and 20:00 – 22:30

