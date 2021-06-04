fbpx

Photo of the day – Milky Way over Main Beach

Photo of the day – Milky Way over Main Beach
Jeffreys Bay Photo's 4 June 2021

Local photographer Joey Nel captured this magnificent image of the Milky Way over Main Beach in Jeffreys Bay with the MTN tower in the background.

“On my way home last night (about 22:00) I saw the beautiful night sky open up and calling me to capture the Milky Way over the MTN tower, something I had in mind for a very long time,” said Joey.

The result is a spectacular and unique image of the iconic Main Beach.

The Milky Way is the galaxy that contains our Solar System, with the name describing the galaxy’s appearance from Earth: a hazy band of light seen in the night sky formed from stars that cannot be individually distinguished by the naked eye.

