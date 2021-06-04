fbpx

Another increase in Covid cases in Kouga

Jeffreys Bay 4 June 2021

There has been an increase in the number of active Covid-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 46 on June 2, according to the latest report from the Department of Health. On May 31, there was 36 active COVID-19 case in the region.

Some 127 residents have died during the pandemic.

The breakdown per town, as at June 2, was as follows: Jeffreys Bay (26), Humansdorp (10), Thornhill (4), St Francis Bay (3), Patensie (2), Oyster Bay (1), Loerie (0), Hankey (0), and Andrieskraal (0).

The hot spot areas are Aston Bay (2), Humansdorp Town (5), Jeffreys Bay Central (19), Kruisfontein (4), KwaNomzamo (1), Oyster Bay (1), Paradise Beach (1), Patensie (2), St Francis Bay (3), Thornhill (2), Wavecrest (4), and Bergsig Farm (2).

