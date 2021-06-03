fbpx

Service Delivery gets a fiery boost in Kouga

Service Delivery gets a fiery boost in Kouga
Jeffreys Bay 3 June 2021

A state-of-the-art water tanker and fully equipped fire and rescue vehicle are set to significantly enhance Kouga Municipality’s ability to respond effectively to emergency situations across the entire region.

The two new vehicles were procured at a combined cost of R3.5 million – boosting Kouga’s emergency fleet to 14 fire and rescue vehicles which are stationed across the Municipality.

The new fire and rescue vehicle replaces the old bakkie that will now be solely used for rescue operations.

The municipality’s Housing Department, furthermore, boasts a brand-new Nissan double cab bakkie.

“We are very proud of this latest addition to the municipal fleet,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks. “The two new fire-fighting vehicles will strengthen the capacity of our fire department to keep Kouga safe, while the newly-purchased bakkie will help to improve service delivery.”

He said the three new vehicles brought the number of vehicles that had been added to Kouga’s fleet over the past four years to 58.

The vehicles procured include eight TLB’s, eight Toyota LDV’s and two chippers. A new 4×4 bakkie and quad bike have also been purchased for the municipality’s lifeguards, as well as five brand new bakkies for the municipality’s Electrical Services Section.

“The municipal fleet was in a terrible condition when we took over control of the municipality in 2016,” said Hendricks.

Article continues below...

“This had a devastating impact on service delivery and the morale of staff who had to struggle to get things done without the right equipment on hand”.

“We have since then been implementing a fleet replacement plan. In addition to the new vehicles, we strengthened the capacity of the municipal workshop.

“The workshop team has been doing an incredible job and has refurbished over 115 vehicles, adding further muscle to the municipality’s service fleet.”

One of the latest refurbishments is an old Komatsu TLB and a MAN tipper truck, two cherry pickers and one old fire truck.

They have also repaired and refurbished four sewerage suction tankers, and one old redundant refuse compactor has been converted into a sanitation truck.

“Kouga continues moving from strength to strength and we are grateful to everyone who has supported our drive to establish a culture of service excellence across the region,” said Hendricks.

Related Posts

Books and Wi-Fi boost for Sea Vista Library

The bookshelves at the Sea Vista Library in St Francis Bay have been dusted and stacked with a wide variety…

20 Feb 2021
Kouga Municipality addresses faulty accounts

Residents and ratepayers whose water and electricity usage was incorrectly estimated on their latest municipal accounts need not panic –…

17 Jul 2020
jbay winterfest corona ooen jbay
Jeffreys Bay prepares for the annual Winterfest and JBay Open

With the JBay Winterfest and the Corona JBay Open just over a month away, there is much work being done…

31 May 2019
World Food Day: Government’s approach does not address the causes of food insecurity

In South Africa today, approximately 11 million people in 2.8 million households are food insecure – that is at least…

16 Oct 2012
Serve your Community – become a DA Councillor

The Democratic Alliance in KouKamma is looking for a dynamic person to apply for a vacant position in the KouKamma…

05 Sep 2017
jeffreys bay
Service Delivery report back meeting in Jeffreys Bay tonight

Kouga communities will have the opportunity to discuss service successes, challenges and plans for their ward with the municipal leadership…

20 Jun 2019
New building Inspectors for Kouga

Two new building inspectors have joined Kouga Municipality. Nobubele Siboto and Ziyanda Sishuba are both graduates from Nelson Mandela University…

12 Jan 2018
Municipal workers march in Jeffreys Bay

Sections of Da Gama Road and St Francis Street were blocked off on Friday by marching Municipal workers who then…

13 Jun 2016
Foot crossing over river for St Francis residents

A foot crossing built across the Sand River by volunteers and under the supervision of the disaster management team of…

08 Jul 2011
Power cuts today in JBay

There will be a planned electricity interruption today in Jeffreys Bay. Residents can expect the power to be off from…

04 Mar 2014
Combatting Fire in Kouga’s informal areas

Families living in informal settlements are being equipped to help safeguard their homes from fire. Twelve residents from informal areas…

07 Oct 2020
SAMWU members strike at Kouga Municipality

A strike is taking place at present at the Kouga Municipality. It is affecting the towns of Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp,…

09 Mar 2021
point jeffreys bay
Kouga Municipality making progress under DA governance

Under the DA’s leadership after winning the Municipality in 2016, Kouga is financially stronger than it has ever been. Mayor…

08 Aug 2019
Residents concerned about J’Bay infrastructure

The Jeffreys Bay Residents Association has raised concerns about the infrastructure in Jeffreys Bay that deteriorating at an alarming rate….

12 Aug 2011
Clampdown on fireworks dealers in Jeffreys Bay

The Kouga Municipality sent a stern warning to illegal fireworks dealers when a shop in Aston Bay was raided and…

28 Dec 2019