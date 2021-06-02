Digital Marketing Strategies To Aid Business Recovery

The latest analysis by Scopen shows that 55 percent of the largest advertisers in South Africa believe the sector will recover in 2021, while three in ten say it will do so in 2022, according to Daily Maverick.

Recovering from the COVID-19 crisis requires marketing-led business innovation, and a recovery situation room can make that possible.

The coronavirus pandemic has helped push for innovation in businesses, including harnessing social media to expand customer reach.

Rohit Reddy, the founder of a Mumbai-based influencer marketing agency, says, “Despite digital marketing booming since Facebook and Google became popular, businesses across all sectors leveraged social media more than ever during the pandemic.”

Digital marketing plays a significant role in helping businesses stay afloat by creating brand recognition and increasing traffic to your website.

Other reasons why your business needs an online presence include building credibility and reaching a large audience. Below are digital marketing strategies to help your business recover in a post-pandemic world.

Create unique and informative content

Today’s consumer doesn’t want a sales pitch, but they are more than willing to search for answers and solutions to their problems on Google.

With this in mind, focus on creating a website that offers accurate information your target audience is looking for online. To achieve the best outcomes, post blogs and send email newsletters regularly.

Doing so helps you become a trustworthy authority in your niche. Additionally, creating unique and informative content that ranks high on search engines helps you attract more traffic to your site.

As a result, visitors will spend more time engaging with your website and eventually contact you or make a purchase.

Incorporate SEO

Whether you’re a plumber, architect, florist, or massage therapist, optimizing your website for search engines should be a top priority.

Ideally, SEO or search engine optimization focuses on driving more traffic to your site from your target consumers or audience.

For example, if you’re a lawyer, you can use SEO to increase your rankings for keywords like personal injury attorney, family law, or business lawyer. Of course, the keywords you intend to use will depend on the area of law you specialize in.

This means, if you’re a personal injury lawyer, your target keywords might include accident lawyer, medical malpractice attorney, or wrongful death lawyer.

While SEO, especially for law firms, might require skilled professionals, you can do it yourself with ease. All you need is a detailed lawyer SEO guide to help you conduct keyword research and create unique content.

Invest in social media marketing

Establishing a solid social media presence is essential if you want to succeed in digital marketing. Remember, you don’t need to use all social media platforms for your business’s marketing campaigns.

Instead, focus only on media where your target demographic spends most of their time. For instance, if potential consumers spend more time on Facebook and Twitter, post regular updates associated with your business and engage with potential clients on these networks.

Digital marketing has gained a lot of popularity in recent years, and it’s easy to see why. Digital advertising helps businesses build credibility, establish brand identity, reach a large audience globally, and increase conversion rates.

However, to enjoy these perks, you must define your goals, invest in quality content, use SEO and social media marketing.

Photo: Pexels