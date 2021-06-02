fbpx

Brenton’s Swim School

Brenton’s Swim School
Brenton's Swim School Jeffreys Bay Business 2 June 2021

Learn to swim lessons in Jeffreys Bay

Founded in 2002, Brenton’s Swim School is the leading learn to swim programme in Jeffreys Bay.

Lessons take place in the indoor heated swimming pool at Cross Fit (between Poli Clinic and Fountains Mall)

 

The learn to swim programme caters for children and adults who need to learn to float and help themselves in water as well as those who need to learn their swim strokes as well as technique.

Swimmers from around 3/4 yrs and older who can swim but need help with their stroke and technique are  also welcome to join Brenton’s Swim School.

Swimmers who can swim and need help with their swim technique are catered for and in small groups for personalized attention.

Adult swimmers are also accommodated as well as those wanting to learn how to swim  in open water.

Swim is the best form of exercise for those recovering from injury to simply  to get fit again in a safe and secure environment.

Our swimmers don’t like swimming…..They love it!!!!

Our swimmers learn through having fun and enjoying their swim lessons. They learn to balance in water which leads to efficiency and a love for water.

Article continues below...

Once they have mastered the basic swim strokes, they can can prepare to swim galas and even in the open water at Marina Martinique.

Open Water Swimming in Marina Martinique

We also offer open water swim training in the protected canals of Marina Martinique, one of the best open water swim venues in the world

We introduce kids to short distances with the aim to swim a 500m

Adult open water training is also offered to swimmers as well as tri-athletes and Iron Men competitors

How to book lessons:

There is limited availability in the learn to swim programme and bookings are essential.

Lessons are half hour in duration with limited numbers.

The pool is heated and indoors and 12.5 m in length.

Book your lesson by emailing [email protected]

Related Posts

Stowaway from Libya found near Robben Island

Late last night, the NSRI Table Bay volunteer sea rescue duty crew were activated by the Transnet National Ports Authority…

25 Feb 2013
Warm water for winter swim lessons

There is no need to quit swimming to learn to swim lessons this winter. Brentons Swim School is offering learn…

13 May 2013
An alternative budget for South Africa

The Democratic Alliance’s Alternative Budget 2013 sets out how they would overhaul taxation and realign expenditure priorities to put South…

26 Feb 2013
Keep swimming this winter

Swim lessons will continue at Edge Fitness Club during the cold winter months. The indoor heated pool ensures that little…

03 Jun 2014
George wins bronze at Gymnastics Champs

George Pieterse, a 9 year old student at Jeffreys Bay Primary School won a bronze medal at the South Zone…

02 Sep 2014
How should my child be taught to swim?

Many parents have horror stories on how they were taught to swim. Some include being thrown into a pool and…

27 Aug 2012
Start to swim this summer

Squad training, open water training as well as learn to swim lessons have kicked off this week at Edge Fitness…

15 Jan 2014
Trade with Brazil to be boosted

The Department of Trade and Industry (dti) is participating in an Outward Selling Mission in Brazil which is aimed at…

16 Jul 2013
GLA athletes win medals in regional meet

Global Leadership Academy’s athletes held their school’s name high at the Cacadu District Athletics meet that took place late in…

06 Mar 2013