Learn to swim lessons in Jeffreys Bay

Founded in 2002, Brenton’s Swim School is the leading learn to swim programme in Jeffreys Bay.

Lessons take place in the indoor heated swimming pool at Cross Fit (between Poli Clinic and Fountains Mall)

The learn to swim programme caters for children and adults who need to learn to float and help themselves in water as well as those who need to learn their swim strokes as well as technique.

Swimmers from around 3/4 yrs and older who can swim but need help with their stroke and technique are also welcome to join Brenton’s Swim School.

Swimmers who can swim and need help with their swim technique are catered for and in small groups for personalized attention.

Adult swimmers are also accommodated as well as those wanting to learn how to swim in open water.

Swim is the best form of exercise for those recovering from injury to simply to get fit again in a safe and secure environment.

Our swimmers learn through having fun and enjoying their swim lessons. They learn to balance in water which leads to efficiency and a love for water.

Once they have mastered the basic swim strokes, they can can prepare to swim galas and even in the open water at Marina Martinique.

Open Water Swimming in Marina Martinique

We also offer open water swim training in the protected canals of Marina Martinique, one of the best open water swim venues in the world

We introduce kids to short distances with the aim to swim a 500m

Adult open water training is also offered to swimmers as well as tri-athletes and Iron Men competitors

How to book lessons:

There is limited availability in the learn to swim programme and bookings are essential.

Lessons are half hour in duration with limited numbers.

The pool is heated and indoors and 12.5 m in length.

Book your lesson by emailing [email protected]