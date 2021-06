The Kouga Municipality will be conducting planned maintenance on parts of the electrical network in Jeffreys Bay tomorrow.

The details are as follows:

Date: 2 June 2021 – alternatively 3 June 2021

Time: 08:00 to 16:00

Affected areas: Aston Bay, Ocean View, Pellsrus, Paradise Beach, and Marina Martinique.

The interruption is necessary for installation work and planned maintenance.

Note: All electrical appliances must be treated as live during the shutdown period.