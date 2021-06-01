fbpx

More stage 2 load shedding says Eskom

More stage 2 load shedding says Eskom
Jeffreys Bay 1 June 2021

Due to further breakdowns of generating units, Eskom will implement load shedding from 4pm this afternoon.

According to the power utility, the implementation of stage 2 load shedding is due to further breakdowns of generating units at Kriel, Arnot, Majuba and Tutuka power stations over the past 24 hours.

There have also been delays in returning units to service at Duvha and Tutuka power stations.

“This load shedding will also assist to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which have been utilised extensively over the past three weeks to avoid load shedding during the day,” the State-owned entity said.

During this period, a generation unit each at Kusile and Arnot returned to service. However, it is still insufficient to eliminate load shedding for the rest of the week.

“The generation supply constraints will persist throughout the high winter demand period, which increases the likelihood of further load shedding,” Eskom said on Tuesday.

Breakdowns currently total 15 360MW of capacity, while another 1 580MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance.

Article continues below...

Some generation units are expected to return to service from Tuesday evening, which will help ease the strain.

“Eskom would like to appeal to the public to reduce the usage of electricity to assist the country to get through these capacity constraints,” the SOE said.

In the meantime, Eskom said it will communicate on time should there be any significant changes to the system.

Jeffreys Bay will be without power from 7 pm – 9.30 pm while Humansdorp will be without power from 5 pm – 7.30 pm.

brentons swim school swim lessons jeffreys bay learn to swim jeffreys bay best swim school

Related Posts

Enter now for the Must Love Dogs Show

Canine Pet Boutique will be hosting a dog show at Fountains Mall on Saturday 9 May. There will be plenty…

06 May 2015
GLA horse rider takes the reins

Annica Bentley represented Global Leadership Academy in the SANESA Inter-schools horse riding competition recently and galloped away with several awards….

20 Sep 2018
No fireworks allowed in Jeffreys Bay

Fireworks have been banned in Jeffreys Bay by the Kouga Municipality. Visitors and locals are urged to abide by the…

31 Dec 2015
Photo of the day – Kabeljous River

Jeffreys Bay is surrounded by nature reserves and Kabeljous is the playground of local photographer Joey Nel. The photo of…

19 Oct 2016
Blank……..

I sit in the exam hall, I sit and stress. My paper stays blank. Sweat drips, rolls. I need to…

24 Jul 2010
Chad Ho interview: The road to Olympic Gold

Chad Ho is the reigning world champion in the 10 K marathon swim. He was also in Jeffreys Bay recently…

18 Jun 2011
Tender for route and design of Duine Road Extension, Jeffreys Bay

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108) DIRECTORATE: INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENGINEERING NOTICE 113/2019 APPOINTMENT OF A PROFESSIONAL SERVICE PROVIDER FOR DUINE ROAD EXTENSION…

02 Jul 2019
Take a breath and keep it fresh this festive season

With office parties, family gatherings and lots of socialising, this is a time of year everyone wants to look, feel…

04 Dec 2019
Jeffreys Bay
R 50 000 fines issued to drivers in Jeffreys Bay

348 vehicles were stopped and inspected during a joint clamp-down operation by Kouga Municipality and other law enforcement agencies in…

26 May 2018
Bush Sleepers in Supertubes Park

After the Christmas break, the Supertubes Surfing Foundation has been hard at work cleaning the fabled Supertubes beach and the…

09 Feb 2011
South African Surfing Champs moves into the final rounds of competition at JBay

After another long day of surfing in small onshore surf Day Three of the 2019 Sea Harvest SA Junior Surfing…

28 Sep 2019
Dead fish causes alarm at Seekoei River estuary

An emergency application is due to be submitted to the Department of Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism (DEDEAT) for…

15 Apr 2019
Slater dominates Round One of the JBay Open

An exciting opening day of action and upsets saw the world’s best surfers run through Round 1 of the JBay…

11 Jul 2015
Photo of the day – Supertubes firing

Supertubes is one of the finest waves in the world and this year, produced yet another superior performance. Jeffreys Bay…

06 Sep 2017
Local business holds firm in economic recession

  Taking a drive down da Gama Road in Jeffreys Bay, it is disturbing to see the number of empty…

23 Jul 2010