Kouga Municipality is hiring a Manager for Parks and Community Amenities

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC 108)

REFERENCE NO: 106/2021

VACANCIES

Kouga Municipality, an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, awaits applications for the appointment in the following vacancy:

MANAGER: PARKS AND COMMUNITY AMENITIES

REQUIREMENTS:

B Degree Social Science/ Public Administration or relevant NQF7 qualification;

Minimum of five (5) years’ proven experience in Community Amenities three (3) of which should be in a managerial capacity;

Valid Driver’s Licence with own transport;

Bilingual in at least 2 of the 3 official languages prevalent in the Kouga Area;

SALARY: R542 933.25 – R704 769.00 Per Annum (Excluding Vehicle Allowance).

TASK: 16

DUTIES:

Manage and control the key performance areas and result indicators associated with the development and maintenance of Community Amenities which includes;

Planning Management

Productivity and Performance Management

Financial Control

Contract Management

Operational Management

Relationship Management and Communication

Manage and oversee the operations of Community Halls, Caravan Parks, Sport Fields, Cemeteries, ablution facilities, public open spaces, bush clearing, beach cleansing, grass cutting, office gardens etc.;

Manage and oversee the coordination of all awareness and educational projects;

Responsible for all Cleansing related projects;

Responsible for maintenance of all public facilities.

BENEFITS: As per standard conditions of service;

Applicants must submit a formal application form and a comprehensive CV, certified copy of qualifications, identity document and drivers license.

Applications must be submitted electronically as one PDF document to [email protected]. Application forms can be obtained from the Municipal website, www.kouga.gov.za and must reach the Human Resource Manager on or before Friday, 11 June 2021 at 12:00.

Article continues below...

For any enquiries contact Mr. B Faulkner: 042 2002 200.

Disqualification:

Please note that the following can lead to disqualification:

Non-submission of originally certified copies of academic records.

Canvassing of councillors.

Submission of fraudulent qualifications and/ or documents.

NB: Please note that shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a vetting process. By applying for this position, the candidates agree to background checks being performed.

Preference will be given to applicants residing within the Kouga area of jurisdiction.

The Municipality reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Should you not hear from us within 30 days of closing date, kindly regard your application as being unsuccessful.

Kouga Municipality is an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, which is non-sexist, non-racist, non-discriminatory and based on merit.

MR. C DU PLESSIS

MUNICIPAL MANAGER